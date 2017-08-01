boys and girls club
Boys & Girls Club Helping Inner City Kids
Off the Cuff interviews Ceso Sprewell, director of the North Division High School Boys & Girls Club Community Learning Center, about his past, what drew him to service to our city’s youth and the importance of this organization in the inner... more
Aug 1, 2017 12:18 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff
Heroes of the Week: Boys and Girls Club, DreamBikes, Bublr Bikes and John Fleckenstein
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
DreamBikes Creates Opportunies for Milwaukee's Inner City Youth
Witheveryone having a dream, but not always being given the opportunity to live itout, one Milwaukee nonprofit has opened a new world of possibilities forneighborhood children.Fromtricycles to road bikes, DreamBikes has been working to provide.. more
Mar 19, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Who Is Mary Burke?
With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more
Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
Brooklyn’s Finest
Movie dramas built from separate stories of overlapping lives are usually cut to measure and often made of flimsy material. In other words, they resemble a blueprint for a plot more than a story from real life.Brooklyn’s Finest rises above ... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews