Boz Scaggs
Boz Scaggs: The Essential Boz Scaggs (Columbia/Legacy)
In reputation, Boz Scaggs’ career trajectory seems an odd evolution from gritty bluesman to urbane R&B performer. But hearing the early tracks on Scaggs’ two-disc career overview proves that it all makes sense. Scaggs’ 1969 debut album for ... more
Nov 25, 2013 5:07 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Welcome Affectivity Theatre
I had gone to see Flu Season with Youngblood. There on the table with everything else were tiny, little green cards advertising a show that was set to make it to Carte Blanche studios in May. Hadn’t heard of the theatre company before. Must be n.. more
Mar 21, 2012 4:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boz Scaggs
In his five-decade career, singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs has brushed shoulders with more famous people than Forest Gump, playing with the Steve Miller Band, recording an album with Duane Allman and touring with Donald Fagen. He found his gre... more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee