Brad Killam
Three Artists in 'the Middle of Something' at The Suburban
“Gretchen Bender, Nicholas Frank, Allen Ruppersberg," an exhibition run by Michelle Grabner and Brad Killam, continues through March 4 at The Suburban on South Fifth Street. Gallery hours are by appointment only. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:58 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Contemporary Art from Nationally Recognized Artists
The Suburban was formed by artists Michelle Grabner and Brad Killam in Oak Park, Illinois, as an artist exhibition space. With their relocation to Milwaukee in 2015, The Suburban moved to Riverwest, and is now joined by a companion location... more
Jun 7, 2016 4:19 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Quiet please: Fergus Feehily at The Suburban
Irish artist Fergus Feehily’s works are on view at The Suburban, a new art gallery in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more
Oct 20, 2015 7:20 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Michelle Grabner Looks Back and Moves On
Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts