Brad Lichtenstein

The Magnificent Seven, starring the likes of Peter Sarsgaard, Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio, delivers much more violent action than character development. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:07 PM Film Clips

Off the Cuff interviews Jeff Fitzsimmons of Custom Reality Services, one of the creators of the Sundance- and (soon) SXSW-tested Across the Line, a virtual reality “documentary hybrid” that transports audiences into the perspective of a ... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:56 PM Off the Cuff

Here in southeastern Wisconsin, it's sometimes difficult to grasp the enormity of the changes the proposed iron mine in northern Wisconsin will create. On Saturday, a great documentary called Fault Lines will explore the impact of the $1.5 billion.. more

Jun 13, 2014 3:22 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Recognizing that the oldest General Motors (GM) plant in the nation was shutting down an hour and 15 minutes from his doorstep and wanting to tell an insightful story about the recession that would resonate nationwide... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:12 PM Off the Cuff

This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more

Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Visual Arts

 Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more

Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Visual Arts

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan lit up the Republican National Convention (RNC) when he blamed President Barack Obama for failing to save the General Motors (GM) plant in Janesville, Wis., Ryan’s hometown... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:36 PM News Features

Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In his 50-year career, Kenny Rogers has recorded 65 albums, moved 120 million records and had dozens of singles, but none were more enduring than Rogers’ “The Gambler,” a song so popular that it was spun off into a movie and TV series, w more

Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

