Brad Novak
Two Tolan One-Acts: A Fundraiser for All-In Productions
Peter Tolan wanted to be a playwright. The story goes like this: Tolan was one half of a stage comedy team that aspired towards the kind of comic fluidity of Nichols and May. After a single performance, an agent approached Tolan and told him.. more
May 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee
Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more
Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Jason Seed Elixir Ensemble
Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one. As a one more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee