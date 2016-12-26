RSS

Bradford Beach

For over one hundred years, Milwaukeeans have used NewYear’s Day as an excuse to charge headlong into the freezing waters of LakeMichigan. The tradition continues this Sunday at noon at Bradford Beach, as thousandsof people – young and o.. more

Dec 26, 2016 8:01 PM Around MKE

Nov 13, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Unless it’s tosend a pigskin between the triumphant arms of a goal post, Americans prefer touse their hands when playing ball-based sports. Nevertheless, soccer – or‘football’ as it is known just about everywhere else – remains the world.. more

Jun 4, 2015 8:25 PM Around MKE

Fresh, new theater company Outskirts Theatre brings a thoughtful, little comedy to the stage of the Underground Collaborative this month. Paula Vogel’s And Baby Makes Seven is an interesting premise. Two women in a loving, committed relationship h.. more

Jan 3, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Few things are better on a hot day along the lakeshore than a delicious burger and some refreshing custard. Northpoint Custard (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) at Bradford Beach is perfect for grabbing a quick more

Jun 18, 2014 6:35 PM Dining Preview

At the end of the month, Brian Mani stars as Tevye in the Children’s Theatre of Madison’s production of The Fiddler On The Roof. Mani is a captivating actor who has played numerous memorable roles over the years for American Players Theatre and .. more

Apr 21, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

I can’t stress enough that I respect the Off the Wall Theatre. That it’s managed to maintain for all these years in a tiny little space in the shadow of some of the largest, most historic theatrical venues in the city is impressive enough. The fa.. more

Apr 20, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Theatre Gigante continues its season early next month with a play on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Written by Gigante’s Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson, the show draws on Shakespeare’s classic for inspiration. According to the press rele.. more

Apr 18, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

A New Year’s resolution is often a well-intentioned, empty declaration made the morning after an evening of celebration of excess. And while some are content to accept this fact, others have been finding ways to punctuate New Year’s Day wit... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:14 PM A&E Feature

Why wonder about water on Mars, when there’s plenty to ponder from the shores of Lake Michigan? Photographer Kevin J. Miyazaki navigated the lake’s 1,800-mile perimeter this past summer with a portable studio ready to record, via digital C-... more

Feb 3, 2013 8:01 PM Visual Arts

I'd like my ashes to be scattered near here—maybe not in the sand right under the feet of the volleyball players, but in view of them. I'd like to spend eternity beside the lake, the tree-filled bluffs, the sunbathers, Frisbee players, wind... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

It's that time of year again, time to take the 1st swim of the year, the 2011 Polar Bear Plunge! Jump-in time is at noon and will end at 2pm. The plunge is taking place at Milwaukee's lakefront at Bradford Beach on January 1, 20,New Year's ... more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

As a child in the ’60s, I knew that innovations and wonders abounded, and I had no doubt that at some point technology would ensure that cars would fly. While that dream never materialized, the next best thing did: a jet-turbine car that wo... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Books

On paper, it should not be a successful election strategy for a political party to intentionally create more misery for Americans during one of the worst economic periods in our history.Yet, if media analysts are to be believed—always a dub... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Summer has finally arrived, so lather on some sunscreen and head down to Bradford Beach to enjoy some sun, sand and great food. At the south end of the beach, Bartolotta’s Northpoint snack bar (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.) offers burgers g... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, Waylon—Shooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line —but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the more

Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's not a national holiday yet, but for basketball fans it might as well be. The first week of the NCAA Division I tournament, with 48 games Thursday through Sunday, will have millions anchored to their couches rooting their favorites—and ... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Remember Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA), the conservative-backed “reform” group that recruited and trained candidates for the 2009 MPS board elections?It took almost a year, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM News 1 Comments

Overthe next few months the health insurance industry is going to befinancing a major ad campaign to try to convince you that yoursmall-,Expresso more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 3 Comments

More from my discussion with educator and activist Jonathan Kozol, wholl be speaking on Monday, March 9, at the UW-Milwaukee Union. (For more information, go to www.unionprogramming.uwm.edu or call 229-4201.) Kozol is dismayed by the lack of.. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

