Bradford Shovlin

Over the past several years Milwaukee has been blessed to see an ever-increasing number of "casual fine dining" establishments, places where the food is elevated and the service is top notch, yet the environment is relaxed

Jul 1, 2014 1:20 AM Dining Preview

It's not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b..

Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin celebrates its 50th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, now in its 44th year. It's the state's largest, with more than a hundred units, including Irish-themed floats and regional pipe

Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

