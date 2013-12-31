RSS

Bradley Manning

censorship-10-5-25.jpg.jpe

This year’s annual Project Censored list of the most underreported news stories includes the widening wealth gap, the trial of Pfc. Bradley Manning for leaking classified documents and more

Dec 31, 2013 1:57 AM News Features

ap_bradley_manning_wikileaks_jt_130730_16x9_992.jpg.jpe

It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more

Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Taking Liberties

director-of-national-intelligence-james-clapper-testifies-before-the-senate-armed-services-committee-afp.jpg.jpe

With the conviction of Bradley Manning and asylum granted to Edward Snowden in Russia, it may be time to turn attention away from the controversy over their more

Aug 12, 2013 7:14 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES