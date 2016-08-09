Brady Roberts
Hidden Treasures at Milwaukee Art Museum
More than half of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s stored works slumber in a room roughly the size a basketball court. Some 15,000 works on paper—prints, drawings, watercolors, photographs, graphic art—lie dormant on high density storage shelves ... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The New Milwaukee Art Museum
In terms of square feet, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) has been more closed than open for the past 14 months. Repairs and renovations to the Saarinen and Kahler buildings are now complete and, beginning on Nov. 24, visitors can enjoy an ex... more
Nov 17, 2015 8:27 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Van Gogh to Pollock: Modern Rebels’
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s new exhibit “Van Gogh to Pollock: Modern Rebels” includes major artists from the late-19th through mid-20th centuries. more
Jun 16, 2015 8:45 PM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
The Sum of Simple Parts Equals Tara Donovan's Sublime Process
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
May 10, 2012 12:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Barrettes
Melodica, cello, French horn, electrified ukulele and mandolin in a rock band, and it’s not prog? Believe it: The Barrettes put a punk sheen on all those elements, adding some of the fiercest chick-rock vocals Milwaukee has produced in some... more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews