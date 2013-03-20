Brain Tumors
Strange Matter w/ Brain Tumors, Total Trash and Soup Moat @ Quarters Rock ’N’ Roll Palace
First up was Milwaukee’s Soup Moat, a one-time trio that switched to a guitar and drums duo some time ago but never really lost a beat as far as their songwriting and general development are concerned. In fact, they’ve been playing out quit... more
Mar 20, 2013 2:21 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Artificial Sweetener Article, I don't believe Snopes...
I am providing another article and video on artificial sweeteners. I normally do not post anything Snopes.com regards false, but in this case, I firmly believe snopes.com is wrong. It states "anecdotal only" as reason. As a mother of an ASD child,.. more
Mar 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Entertainment in Early Milwaukee/Milwaukee’s Brady Street
Milwaukee’s colorfulpast, more interesting than the history of many heartland citie Stalag 17 ,Books more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 4 Comments