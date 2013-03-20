RSS

Brain Tumors

284804_205233276192511_3434523_n.jpg.jpe

First up was Milwaukee’s Soup Moat, a one-time trio that switched to a guitar and drums duo some time ago but never really lost a beat as far as their songwriting and general development are concerned. In fact, they’ve been playing out quit... more

Mar 20, 2013 2:21 PM Concert Reviews

I am providing another article and video on artificial sweeteners. I normally do not post anything Snopes.com regards false, but in this case, I firmly believe snopes.com is wrong. It states "anecdotal only" as reason. As a mother of an ASD child,.. more

Mar 30, 2008 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage860.jpe

Milwaukee’s colorfulpast, more interesting than the history of many heartland citie Stalag 17 ,Books more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Books 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES