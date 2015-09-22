Brandi Carlile
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 24-30
The Wisconsin State Fair grounds celebrate the harvest, Comet Café celebrates 20 years and Heartless Bastards celebrate the blues. more
Sep 22, 2015
The Avett Brothers Will Share a Marcus Amphitheater Bill with Brandi Carlile and Warren Haynes
Like a friend of a friend asked to join a bowling team only after Tom sprained his wrist and Carter realized he had other commitments on Thursdays, The Avett Brothers will headline Summerfest's final Marcus Amphitheater show of 2015. The festival .. more
Jun 9, 2015
Ai Weiwei: The Movie and the Book
Chineseactivist-artist Ai Weiwei could have enjoyed a comfortable career in hishomeland, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’sNest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comm.. more
Sep 30, 2013
Various Artists
This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more
Dec 4, 2012
Sinatra’s Big Concert
Frank Sinatra was in good form, taking the stage with cavalier’s ease. It was 1982 and the Chairman of the Board was still only 66 and trekking around the world from stadium to arena. His show at the Altos de Chavon Ampitheatre in the Dominica.. more
Dec 4, 2010
Dec 1, 2010
Vans Warped Tour
Punk’s most loaded tour continues its 16th year with its annual stop at the Marcus Amphitheater. In recent years in particular, the Vans Warped Tour has become a melting pot for disparate (and sometimes even warring) genres of more
Jul 29, 2010
Brandi Carlile: Hunting for the Right Emotion
“I would do things like wake myself upat like 6 o’clock in the morning when I Give Up the Ghost ,Music Feature more
Jan 20, 2010
Brandi Carlile
Like so many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of their name recognition to appearances on the “Grey’s Anatomy” soundtrack, Brandi Carlile plays melancholic but melodious folk-pop. She distinguishes herself, though, with an un more
Apr 9, 2009
April 9 - April 15
Thursday, April 9 Brandi Carlile @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Likeso many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2009
Brandi Carlile @ The Pabst Theater, April 9
A rootsy, Washington-based folk-pop songstress with a growing adult contemporary following thanks in part to her "Grey's Anatomy" soundtrack exposure, Brandi Carlile will return to Milwaukee for a performance at The Pabst Theater on Thursday, Apri.. more
Feb 11, 2009
Health Care’s Racial Gap
Juneteenth 2008 celebrated, as it always does, the day in 1865 on which slaves in Texaslearned that they had been emancipated. But this year’s Juneteenthcelebration also was a day of action for Milwaukee’s African-Americanresidents and health... more
Jun 25, 2008