Touring Broadway Intimacy
There’s a space for big, expensive touring musicals. The Marcus Center’s 2,305 seat-capacity Uihlein Hall is perfect for the big feeling of immensity in a big, big touring broadway show with huge sets and ridiculous numbers of dancers and thin.. more
Mar 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nightclub Fights, Humiliation and Unlikely Hopes: The Milwaukee Bucks Midseason Report
With the exception of the 2009-10 “Fear The Deer” era squad, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t given fans much to be excited about since the fabled team that came a game from the NBA Finals in the,Sports more
Jan 14, 2014 11:12 AM Tyler Maas Milwaukee Bucks
Stephen Malkmus Wrote a Song about Brandon Jennings
Jan 13, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
GOING 3 ON 3: J.J. Redick, Monta Ellis, Brandon Jennings
After two agonizing losses coming out of the all-star break, the Bucks swung a trade that made a major change to their backcourt. The immediate result: another agonizing loss. Artie's phone rang the next day... more
Feb 25, 2013 4:36 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Brandon Jennings: Point of No Return?
The Bucks averted a full-blown crisis by edging Philadelphia last Wednesday, but their 2-6 slump going into the all-star break has one Observer hoping for a major personnel change. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:30 PM Frank Clines More Sports
"Man, he's the best player I've ever played with, and it's not just because of the homers. It's everything. He'll steal a base whenever you need him to; he'll play good defense." So said 15-year veteran Aramis Ramirez more
Nov 13, 2012 10:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Steering to Escape the Circle Route
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have had a pretty dull ride since 2001, the last time their team won a postseason series. In 11 years there have been only two winning seasons and four brief trips to the playoffs. Mostly it's been lap after lap... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Stirring Up the Passion, Or Maybe Not
Slim Pickens, in Blazing Saddles, twanged it best: “What in the wahd, wahd world of sports is a-goin' on here?” Three weeks ago the Bucks were on a roll—six wins in eight games, including two over Miami—and playing with energ more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Last season, the electrifying rookie point guard helped lead the Bucks to their most regular-season wins in nine years. The previous year was spent in Italy as the first all-American to forgo college and play professionally in Europe. As fo... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
