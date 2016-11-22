Brandon Miller
Gauss Blur The Boundaries Between Punk and Pop
The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Loup Leaves Behind an Intriguingly Imperfect Posthumous Debut
This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Dan Oberbruner Music Feature
Off the Cuff with Manty Ellis
Manty Ellis is considered a cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. In 1970, he co-founded the city’s first jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, which cultivated many players who went on to become successful here and elsewhere. Now 8... more
Dec 4, 2013 1:09 AM Brandon Miller Off the Cuff
Florentine Opera, @ The Center Series
The Florentine Opera Company (930 E. Burleigh St.) invites audiences into their Riverwest studio to experience world-class opera free of fuss. The new @ The Center series offers affordable performances in an intimate, informal setting in th... more
Oct 2, 2013 2:18 PM Brandon Miller Classical Music
Comical Domestic Disputes
Based on Neil Simon’s 1977 hit film of the same name, The Goodbye Girl opens with character Paula McFadden ruing her all-too-familiar luck with actor boyfriends. The former dancer returns home with her daughter, Lucy, only to find a letter ... more
Sep 19, 2013 5:24 PM Brandon Miller Theater
The Funny Side of Camelot
Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Brandon Miller Theater
Milwaukee’s Speakerdust Collective Explores New Sonic Frontiers
It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee’s Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective more
Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Brandon Miller Local Music
Mustache Party w/ Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band @ Stonefly Brewing Company
There was no shortage of live music this post-Thanksgiving weekend, and Center Street alone offered several options last Saturday, from Soul Low at the Jazz Gallery to De La Buena at Club Timbuktu.,Concert Reviews more
Dec 2, 2013 1:07 PM Brandon Miller Concert Reviews
Dance Revolution’s MKE Follies @ Theatre Unchained
Nigel Wade’s impudent spoken word piece in MKE Follies bragged, “I told them I know a place where I can get a Tall Boy of Pabst for more
Sep 30, 2013 9:43 AM Brandon Miller Classical Music
Three Bridges Park Blossoms with Wild Space’s Acts of Wilderness
As a part of Wild Space Dance Company’s site-specific initiative, the company celebrated Menomonee Valley’s nascent Three Bridges Park with dance. Their production Acts of Wilderness consisted of dance performances staged throughout the par... more
Sep 25, 2013 1:50 AM Brandon Miller Classical Music
