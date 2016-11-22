RSS

Brandon Miller

The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Music Feature

This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Music Feature

Manty Ellis is considered a cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. In 1970, he co-founded the city’s first jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, which cultivated many players who went on to become successful here and elsewhere. Now 8... more

Dec 4, 2013 1:09 AM Off the Cuff

The Florentine Opera Company (930 E. Burleigh St.) invites audiences into their Riverwest studio to experience world-class opera free of fuss. The new @ The Center series offers affordable performances in an intimate, informal setting in th... more

Oct 2, 2013 2:18 PM Classical Music

Based on Neil Simon’s 1977 hit film of the same name, The Goodbye Girl opens with character Paula McFadden ruing her all-too-familiar luck with actor boyfriends. The former dancer returns home with her daughter, Lucy, only to find a letter ... more

Sep 19, 2013 5:24 PM Theater

Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Theater

It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee’s Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective more

Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Local Music

There was no shortage of live music this post-Thanksgiving weekend, and Center Street alone offered several options last Saturday, from Soul Low at the Jazz Gallery to De La Buena at Club Timbuktu.,Concert Reviews more

Dec 2, 2013 1:07 PM Concert Reviews

Nigel Wade’s impudent spoken word piece in MKE Follies bragged, “I told them I know a place where I can get a Tall Boy of Pabst for more

Sep 30, 2013 9:43 AM Classical Music

As a part of Wild Space Dance Company’s site-specific initiative, the company celebrated Menomonee Valley’s nascent Three Bridges Park with dance. Their production Acts of Wilderness consisted of dance performances staged throughout the par... more

Sep 25, 2013 1:50 AM Classical Music

