Brandon Ruud
CERF+ Aids Wisconsin Artists Affected by Flooding
In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Off the Cuff with Brandon Ruud, Abert Family Curator of American Art at the Milwaukee Art Museum
File MartinJohnson Heade (1819-1904) under “unjustly forgotten artists.” The Americanpainter wasn’t especially popular during his lifetime, although he is nowrecognized as one of the most gifted artists of the nineteenth century. ButHeade.. more
Nov 22, 2016 2:38 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
New Curator at Milwaukee Art Museum
In April, Brandon Ruud joined the curatorial staff of the Milwaukee Art Museum where he is responsible for oversight, development and presentation of the collection of American art and decorative arts. He replaces William Rudolph who left t... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:13 AM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica
During the late 1950s and early ’60s, Juan Garcia Esquivel was the creative mind behind space-age lounge music, a jazz-meets-pop-say-hello-to-Latin sound that balanced eccentric arrangements with hi-fi studio technology. Many of his recordi... more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews