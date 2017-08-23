The Brass Tap
Where to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Milwaukee
This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fightingwill come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took onManny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena .. more
Aug 23, 2017 8:36 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 4 Comments
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Milwaukee
If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more
Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where to Play Bar Trivia
Lacey Muszynski: "Now that summer's busy schedule has come to an end, it's time to spend a little more time indoors. In Milwaukee, that often means having a couple drinks with friends at your favorite bar playing a little trivia." more
Oct 20, 2016 10:32 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
City Guide 2016: The New
An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Brass Tap Features 80 Tap Beers
The Brass Tap, a franchise out of Florida, will be opening its firstWisconsin location at 7808 W. Layton in Greenfield, with a soft opening plannedfor mid-December. The main focus of the space will be the bar featuring 80taps, including 30-40 l.. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Cuban Printmaking
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Lynden Sculpture Garden Reveals the Art of Harry and Peg Bradley
Harry and Peg Bradley’s private world opens to Milwaukee with great celebration on May 30. Their personal retreat and 40 acre sculpture gallery renamed the Lynden Sculpture Garden will be permanently available to the public on Wednesdays, f... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts