Braun

Tyler Thornburg was optioned back to AAA Nashville, purportedly to get him back in a starting pitcher role. He'd been relegated to the bullpen in Milwaukee, which was likely a waste of his talents, or at least a wasted opportunity to see what type of starter he could be.

Jul 30, 2012 4:09 AM More Sports

Because it hasn't been painful enough to be a Brewers fan this week, but now Ryan Braun has a sore Achilles and Carlos Gomez left tonight's game, apparently with some sort of hamstring issue. Braun left Wednesday's game after his heel started to bother him.

May 5, 2012 3:48 AM Theater

This is the advertising MLB has been sending out reminding fans to vote for the All-Star Game. (Yes, we ARE less than 20 games into the season, but that doesn't seem to matter when it comes to popularity contests.) Your reigning NL MVP and one of the most popular players in baseball is featured prominently.

Apr 24, 2012 9:15 PM More Sports

The crowd was weirdly subdued today when Ryan Braun was awarded his MVP trophy by former-Brewers and two-time MVP winner Robin Yount. Not only did I expect the kind of loud cheers that accompanied Braun during Opening Day, but I assumed there would be a standing ovation.

Apr 23, 2012 2:39 AM More Sports

Hey folks, sorry I haven't posted anything here about Braun, but I've been in charge of coverage over at BrewCrewBall.com. Head over there for a post summarizing the press conference, as well as a (large) collection of links about the verdict.

Feb 24, 2012 6:23 PM More Sports

After posting a $2.5 million fee to his Japanese club, the Brewers then had the ability to sign a contract to bring the three-time Japanese batting champion to Milwaukee. A Japanese source tweeted that the contract for Aoki is about $1.5 million per year.

Jan 18, 2012 4:16 AM More Sports

I'll admit right off the bat that I'm not positive of the details of what it takes to sign a Japanese player. I do know that you bid for the right to negotiate with them and that bid would go to his parent club in Japan. What I'm not clear on is whether that bid counts toward your payroll or not.

Dec 18, 2011 10:29 PM More Sports

Sorry this is just now being posted. I was in Madison for the night last night and couldn't access the blog mobile-y. Here's the thing - this story is so damn jumbled I'm not sure I can write you a coherent post about it. The entire thing is based on anonymous sources and conflicting reports.

Dec 12, 2011 2:29 AM More Sports

blogimage7659.jpe

So it sounds like ESPN was working on the Braun positive test story and it started to leak more, so they rushed it to air in order to not be scooped. That means the story they initially reported was not the best put-together or researched piece they could have done.

Dec 11, 2011 7:11 PM More Sports

Ryan Braun beat out Matt Kemp to win the NL MVP for 2011! I'm honestly a little shocked. Kemp had pretty much swept all the other awards and so it seemed like Braun was something of a long shot. But he won handily, receiving 388 points to Kemp's 332.

Nov 22, 2011 6:37 PM More Sports

LF Ryan Braun and 1B Prince Fielder won Silver Slugger Awards from the MLB tonight. The awards, presented by Louisville Slugger, are awarded to the top hitters at each position in each league. It is the second Slugger of Fielder's career. He won in 2007 as well.

Nov 3, 2011 2:11 AM More Sports

Tom Verducci of SI thinks so. He's got Prince and Braun as #1 and #2 in his midseason ballot. Check out the whole thing here NL MVP 1. Prince Fielder, Milwaukee 2. Ryan Braun, Milwaukee 3. Jose Reyes, New York 4. Matt Kemp, Los Angeles 5. Roy Halladay, Philadelphia

Jun 29, 2011 5:28 PM More Sports

In a somewhat inexplicable move, the Brewers added five years to Ryan Braun's contract, putting him under club control til 2020. He had already signed a contract in May 2008 that had him in Milwaukee til 2015. The new contract keeps him in Milwaukee through 2020.

Apr 21, 2011 7:48 PM More Sports

From Brewers.com "Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun and pitcher Yovani Gallardo earned Silver Slugger awards on Thursday. It was the third straight Silver Slugger for Braun, who batted .304 with 25 home runs and 103 RBIs. Gallardo earned his first Silver Slugger."

Nov 12, 2010 12:17 AM More Sports

Despite not being on the ballot, Corey Hart, who leads the league in many offensive categories, made the player vote and due to injury to fan-voted Jason Heyward of the Braves, may be in line to start the All-Star Game next to Ryan Braun. Braun is currently leading all NL outfielders in fan voting.

Jul 4, 2010 6:05 PM More Sports

Ryan Braun leads all NL outfielders, though only by a narrow margin, and looks to become the first Brewer to be elected to three consecutive All-Star Games. But Atlanta's Jason Heyward and Dodger Andre Ethier are close on his heels.

Jun 16, 2010 2:45 AM More Sports

blogimage8488.jpe

Moore was born and raised in Greenwood, Mississippi. His mother, a music teacher, taught him how to play the piano, but she disapproved of her son's interest in the music he heard being played on the street.

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage8226.jpe

Every five to eight years, Sandoval emerges from her cocoon with a new album, then tours, a ritual in which she seems to take no pleasure. She literally hides from her audiences, performing on stages lit dimmer than a nocturnal animals hut at the zoo.

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

blogimage8196.jpe

While the resilient "King of the Hill" probably keeps royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show's theme song with his '90s country-rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up band.

Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8188.jpe

Like a blue "Weird Al" Yankovich making a push for the college market—or perhaps a better analogy is Dane Cook with a guitar—comedian/musician Stephen Lynch traffics in novelty songs about taboo topics. On his latest album, 3 Balloons, Lynch sings about subjects ranging from bestiality to necrophilia.

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

