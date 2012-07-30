Braun
Deadline nears, Brewers are still busy
Tyler Thornburg was optioned back to AAA Nashville, purportedly to get him back in a starting pitcher role. He'd been relegated to the bullpen in Milwaukee, which was likely a waste of his talents, or at least a wasted opportunity to see what type.. more
Jul 30, 2012 4:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
And now Braun and Gomez are hurt, too
Because it hasn't been painful enough to be a Brewers fan this week, but now Ryan Braun has a sore Achilles and Carlos Gomez left tonight's game, apparently with some sort of hamstring issue.Braun left Wednesday's game after his heel started to b.. more
May 5, 2012 3:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Braun conspicuously not on MLB All-Star advertising
This is the advertising MLB has been sending out reminding fans to vote for the All-Star Game. (Yes, we ARE less than 20 games into the season, but that doesn't seem to matter when it comes to popularity contests.)Your reigning NL MVP and one of.. more
Apr 24, 2012 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Braun receives Silver Slugger and MVP awards
The crowd was weirdly subdued today when Ryan Braun was awarded his MVP trophy by former-Brewers and two-time MVP winner Robin Yount.Not only did I expect the kind of loud cheers that accompanied Braun during Opening Day, but I assumed there woul.. more
Apr 23, 2012 2:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Braun coverage
Hey folks, sorry I haven't posted anything here about Braun, but I've been in charge of coverage over at BrewCrewBall.com.Head over there for a post summarizing the press conference, as well as a (large) collection of links about the verdict.Mak.. more
Feb 24, 2012 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers sign Japanese import Aoki to two-year deal
After posting a $2.5 million fee to his Japanese club, the Brewers then had the ability to sign a contract to bring the three-time Japanese batting champion to Milwaukee.A Japanese source tweeted that the contract for Aoki is about $1.5 million p.. more
Jan 18, 2012 4:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers win rights to negotiate with Japanese OF Aoki
I'll admit right off the bat that I'm not positive of the details of what it takes to sign a Japanese player. I do know that you bid for the right to negotiate with them and that bid would go to his parent club in Japan. What I'm not clear on is.. more
Dec 18, 2011 10:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ryan Braun tests positive for something bad - story unfolding
Sorry this is just now being posted. I was in Madison for the night last night and couldn't access the blog mobile-y. Here's the thing - this story is so damn jumbled I'm not sure I can write you a coherent post about it. The entire thing is bas.. more
Dec 12, 2011 2:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Did ESPN manipulate the breaking of the Braun story?
So it sounds like ESPN was working on the Braun positive test story and it started to leak more, so they rushed it to air in order to not be scooped. That means the story they initially reported was not the best put-together or researched piece th.. more
Dec 11, 2011 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ryan Braun wins NL MVP!
Ryan Braun beat out Matt Kemp to win the NL MVP for 2011!I'm honestly a little shocked. Kemp had pretty much swept all the other awards and so it seemed like Braun was something of a long shot. But he won handily, receiving 388 points to Kemp's 3.. more
Nov 22, 2011 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Braun and Fielder win Silver Slugger Awards
LF Ryan Braun and 1B Prince Fielder won Silver Slugger Awards from the MLB tonight.The awards, presented by Louisville Slugger, are awarded to the top hitters at each position in each league.It is the second Slugger of Fielder's career. He won i.. more
Nov 3, 2011 2:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Fielder or Braun for MVP?
Tom Verducci of SI thinks so. He's got Prince and Braun as #1 and #2 in his midseason ballot.Check out the whole thing here NL MVP1. Prince Fielder, Milwaukee2. Ryan Braun, Milwaukee3. Jose Reyes, New York4. Matt Kemp, Los Angeles5. Roy .. more
Jun 29, 2011 5:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers extend Braun to 2020
In a somewhat inexplicable move, the Brewers added five years to Ryan Braun's contract, putting him under club control til 2020. He had already signed a contract in May 2008 that had him in Milwaukee til 2015. The new contract keeps him in Milwauk.. more
Apr 21, 2011 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Braun, Gallardo win Silver Slugger Awards
From Brewers.com""Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun and pitcher Yovani Gallardo earned Silver Slugger awards on Thursday. It was the third straight Silver Slugger for Braun, who batted .304 with 25 home runs and 103 RBIs. Gallardo earned his firs.. more
Nov 12, 2010 12:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hart, Braun, Gallardo named All-Stars
Despite not being on the ballot, Corey Hart, who leads the league in many offensive categories, made the player vote and due to injury to fan-voted Jason Heyward of the Braves, may be in line to start the All-Star Game next to Ryan Braun. Braun .. more
Jul 4, 2010 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Vote Brewers!
Ryan Braun leads all NL outfielders, though only by a narrow margin, and looks to become the first Brewer to be elected to three consecutive All-Star Games. But Atlanta's Jason Heyward and Dodger Andre Ethier are close on his heels. Go here:h.. more
Jun 16, 2010 2:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Aaron Moore
Moore was born and raised inGreenwood, Mississippi. His mother, a music teacher, taught him how to play thepiano, but she disapproved of her son’s interest in the music he heard beingplayed on the str,Music Feature more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Music Feature 1 Comments
Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions @ The Pabst Theater
Every five to eight years, Sandovalemerges from her cocoon with a new album, then tours, a ritual in which sheseems to take no pleasure. She literally hides from her audiences, performingon stages lit dimmer than a nocturnal animals hut at ... more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Roger Cline and the Peacemakers
While the resilient “King of the Hill” probably keeps royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country-rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stephen Lynch
Like a blue “Weird Al” Yankovich making a push for the college market—or perhaps a better analogy is Dane Cook with a guitar—comedian/musician Stephen Lynch traffics in novelty songs about taboo topics. On his latest album, 3 Ba,To more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee