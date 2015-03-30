The Bravery
PressureCast Seventy One: 'Zelda' Skips 2015
Zelda won’t be making it’s promised 2015 release date! What does this mean for the Wii U? Twitch is hacked! Does this leave an opening for YouTube’s new streaming service?Audio Version: iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In or Direct Feed.Let us know wh.. more
Mar 30, 2015 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The Bravery
New York alternative rockers The Bravery took a turn for the serious on their second album, 2007's The Sun and the Moon , which played like one of U2's lofty '80s epics and spawned the band's biggest hit, “Believe.” On their latest... more
Jul 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Bravery
New York alternative rockers The Bravery took a turn for the serious on their second album, 2007’s The Sun and the Moon , which played like one of U2’s lofty ’80s epics and spawned the band’s biggest hit, “Believe.&rdqu more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Modest Mouse, The Roots and The Bravery to Play Summerfest
Summerfest rolled out some more side-stage headliners today via its Facebook page. Among them are perennials The Roots, O.A.R. and The Wailers, as well as The Bravery, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and, for I believe the first time, Modest Mouse, .. more
Mar 18, 2010 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
NARI Home Improvement Show (2/5-2/8)
Come out to the Wisconsin State Fair grounds on February 5th to the 8th for the 2009 Home Improvement Show.,Sponsored Events more
Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Plagerism Bravery Plagerism? The Bravery Apes U2.
I never would have noticed this had it not been for a fluke on Milwaukee radio today, but I think I just discovered a way Bono could further pad his pockets should he ever begin to feel strapped. FM 102.1 played a stripped-down, in-studio recordin.. more
Jan 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Bravery
Critics were never that hot on The Bravery to begin with—they described the group's 2005 dance-rock debut as a shameless Killers rip-off—but they've taken an even harder line against the group's new The Sun and the Moon, a scattered, occasionally... more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Visions of the City
Whenphotography's advent eclipsed pen and ink as a means of ,Art more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts 1 Comments