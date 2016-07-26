Brazil
The Games: A Global History of the Olympics
David Goldblatt critiques the “modern Olympics” from Athens 1896 through Sochi 2014 with a nod toward Rio de Janeiro 2016 in The Games: A Global History of the Olympics. He finds much to criticize at every turn. Written with searing Brit... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Anodyne Coffee is Coming to the Milwaukee Public Market
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more
Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
The Betrayal of the American Dream (PublicAffairs), by Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele
Why do America's 1% care so little about the country's middle class? Investigative reporters Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele answer this way: Even after reducing American workers to a cheap labor pool, the growing middle classes of B... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Ancients Behaving Badly
Despite its puerile presentation, complete with blood-splattered videogame graphics and stentorian narration (“Caligula was the poster boy for sociopaths the world over”), the History Channel series “Ancients Behaving Badly” manages to show how .. more
May 12, 2010 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Elaine Erickson Demystifies the "Manifestations" Exhibition
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes the three-dimensional exhibition "Manifestations" on August 31. This exceptional show curated by Elaine Erickson at her gallery in the Marshall Building on East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward features .. more
Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The 10 Worst Corporations of 2008
The 10 Worst Corporations of 2008 “Wecan’t let little countries Newsweek ,None more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Robert Weissman Around MKE 14 Comments
Traditional Values
In October, Pentecostal preacher Thomas Weeks told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution thath Atlanta Journal-Constitution ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Wild on E! (7/31)
This is an invite only, co-host search, at Decibel Deepbar. Cameras will be filming for t While the Brewers were rolling past the Cardinals and taking aim at the Cubs, the Observer ,Sponsored Events more
Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
The Police
The Police made major headlines when, after 20 years apart, they announced they were reun Momofuku ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee