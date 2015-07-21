Breadking Collective
Breadfest Aims for Inclusivity in its Third Year
The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2-8
Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more
Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Loup Leaves Behind an Intriguingly Imperfect Posthumous Debut
This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Dan Oberbruner Music Feature