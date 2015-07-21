Breadking
Breadfest Aims for Inclusivity in its Third Year
The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
YLLA Bend Jazz on Their Mathy Self-Titled Album
Milwaukee’s YLLA strike a middle ground between the jazz-drenched slash and burn of June of 44 and the heavy fusion of The Mars Volta. more
May 12, 2015 8:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Breadking Collective and Breadfest 2014
For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more
Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: July 31-August 6
Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more
Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Animals in Human Attire Climb a Mountain
Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more
Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature