The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Local Music

Milwaukee’s YLLA strike a middle ground between the jazz-drenched slash and burn of June of 44 and the heavy fusion of The Mars Volta. more

May 12, 2015 8:41 PM Local Music

For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more

Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM On Music

Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more

Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more

Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Music Feature

