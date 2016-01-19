breakfast
Mic Kellogg Keeps It Mellow
Milwaukee rapper/producer Mic Kellogg partially credits a cranky neighbor for the distinct aesthetic of his debut LP, “Breakfast.” more
Jan 19, 2016 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Support Wisconsin in the Thomas' brand Hometown Breakfast Battle
In honor of its 135th anniversary, Thomas’ has launched the Hometown Breakfast Battle, a friendly breakfast competition featuring 135 of America’s chefs from 135 cities who have created their o,Dining Preview more
Sep 22, 2015 9:46 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Tilt-a-Whirls, Cowbells and Beer
Jul 15, 2015 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brian Mani as Tevye in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
At the end of the month, Brian Mani stars as Tevye in the Children’s Theatre of Madison’s production of The Fiddler On The Roof. Mani is a captivating actor who has played numerous memorable roles over the years for American Players Theatre and .. more
Apr 21, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Don Juan On A Small Stage
I can’t stress enough that I respect the Off the Wall Theatre. That it’s managed to maintain for all these years in a tiny little space in the shadow of some of the largest, most historic theatrical venues in the city is impressive enough. The fa.. more
Apr 20, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte To Speak at Marquette Thursday
Best known for his role on "Breaking Bad"—and in Internet circles, for the endless breakfast memes that it's spawned—actor RJ Mitte is one of the entertainment industry's rarest things: a prominent actor with a physical disability. Like Walt Jr. o.. more
Sep 18, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Simply Good
Simple Café is open only for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast is served the entire time. The establishment also attempts to “local source” as many ingredients as possible. At the popular Lake Geneva café’s new location on more
Feb 27, 2013 3:21 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Tosa's Eclectic North Avenue Grill
Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Sven's Café Opens Downtown Location
The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The National's Pleasant Café Vibe
The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be s... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
New Release Wrap-Up: N.E.R.D., Matt & Kim, Elvis Costello
Pharrell Williams' vanity project N.E.R.D. is at its worst when it overreaches, and on its last two albums, it overreached pretty badly. For those listeners willing to grant the group a third strike, though, the group's new Nothing is a modest ple.. more
Nov 2, 2010 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Blue’s Egg Delights With Breakfast/Lunch Combo
It came as a surprise when Heinemann’s closed its doors in January 2009. After all, Heinemann’s restaurants had been in business since 1923. Over the past 19 months, some new restaurants have attempted to fill the void by opening in former ... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Shooter Jennings
Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, Waylon—Shooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line —but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Impossible Dream? Now’s the Time for It
It's not a national holiday yet, but for basketball fans it might as well be. The first week of the NCAA Division I tournament, with 48 games Thursday through Sunday, will have millions anchored to their couches rooting their favorites—and ... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Nick Jonas and The Administration w/ Diane Birch
The Jonas Brothers invite the same reflexive ire that all teen-pop bands do, and that the sibling ensemble is a product of the Disney Co. has only made them that much more of a target. Youngest Jonas Brother Nick tries to distance himself f... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Perfect Breakfast Potatoes
The potato is probably the most versatile edible known to man, yet time after time, I find this humble tuber has been abused by kitchens all over. Why it is so difficult to put out a well executed breakfast pota,Just Cook It more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink