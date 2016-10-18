Breaking Bad
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Home Movies/Out on Digital 10.5
Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is superb as Lyndon B. Johnson in this HBO movie, All the Way. The screenplay nails LBJ as a wily, profane man who went where others feared to go. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Recap: Bob Odenkirk Turned a Book Tour Stop Into Comic Gold
It’s no surprise that the tour for Bob Odenkirk's new A Load of Hooey was anything but sleepy. more
Nov 5, 2014 8:50 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 1 Comments
Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte To Speak at Marquette Thursday
Best known for his role on "Breaking Bad"—and in Internet circles, for the endless breakfast memes that it's spawned—actor RJ Mitte is one of the entertainment industry's rarest things: a prominent actor with a physical disability. Like Walt Jr. o.. more
Sep 18, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Nick Jonas and The Administration w/ Diane Birch
The Jonas Brothers invite the same reflexive ire that all teen-pop bands do, and that the sibling ensemble is a product of the Disney Co. has only made them that much more of a target. Youngest Jonas Brother Nick tries to distance himself f... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee