A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is superb as Lyndon B. Johnson in this HBO movie, All the Way. The screenplay nails LBJ as a wily, profane man who went where others feared to go. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:00 PM Home Movies

It’s no surprise that the tour for Bob Odenkirk's new A Load of Hooey was anything but sleepy. more

Nov 5, 2014 8:50 AM Comedy 1 Comments

Best known for his role on "Breaking Bad"—and in Internet circles, for the endless breakfast memes that it's spawned—actor RJ Mitte is one of the entertainment industry's rarest things: a prominent actor with a physical disability. Like Walt Jr. o.. more

Sep 18, 2013 7:00 PM Around MKE

The Jonas Brothers invite the same reflexive ire that all teen-pop bands do, and that the sibling ensemble is a product of the Disney Co. has only made them that much more of a target. Youngest Jonas Brother Nick tries to distance himself f... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

