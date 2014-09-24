Breakup
Herman Astro Will Play its Last Show in October
It was only earlier this month that the '70s-devoted Milwaukee rock band Herman Astro played a release show for its latest album, Mean Gene . It turns out that show will be one of their last: This morning the group announced that it will break up .. more
Sep 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
City and Colour’s Dallas Green Puts Alexisonfire Behind Him
For a half-dozen years, Dallas Green did double duty in two very different musical projects. He was the guitarist, keyboardist and a main songwriter in Alexisonfire, a post-hardcore band playing hard-hitting rock more
Oct 23, 2013 1:13 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Violent Femmes Are Back, And They're Opening Summerfest
It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more
Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sammy Goes Solo
An affinity for night is a large part of both the public and private persona of musician Sam Llanas... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Revised Smoking Ban
We weren’t the only ones mystified by last week’s last-minute changes to the statewide smoking ban, scheduled to go into effect July 5. But apparently there was a giant loophole in the original bill that now, hopefully, has been closed to a... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
