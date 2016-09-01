RSS
Cedarburg Art Museum to Host Gebhardt & Macejkovic Opening Reception
Cedarburg Art Museum will celebrate the opening of two newexhibitions on Friday, Sept. 9. The featured artists, Art Gebhardt and GailMacejkovic, will be present at the party from 6–8 p.m. “In the Mind’s Eye” explores the thought-prov.. more
Sep 1, 2016 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
'Breathless'
Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless (1960) set the pace for a new generation of filmmakers. more
Apr 17, 2015 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Richie Hawtin @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Alongside its rougher-edged cousin Chicago house, Detroit techno has irrevocably altered the very DNA of popular music, all without ever completely surrendering its underground credibility. By sparking the worldwide rave phenomenon (and by ... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
