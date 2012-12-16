RSS

Brendan Benson And Cory Chisel

Really not much to look at but the tunes are kind of nice. It's actually pretty weird that Marvin Hamlisch's A Chorus Line is still being produced. And it's a testament to how good some of the tunes were that a touring production is still floating.. more

Dec 16, 2012 12:00 PM Theater

The audience seemed especiallyresponsive toward honorary-Milwaukeean-by-way-of-Appleton C Lapalco ,Concert Reviews more

Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Jack White didn’t exactly draft singer-songwriter Brendan Benson from obscurity when he formed his sort-of-supergroup The Raconteurs. For years Benson had been growing an audience with his immaculately crafted collections of Paul McCartney ... more

Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

