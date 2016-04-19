RSS

Brendan Conway

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM News Features 10 Comments

img_7677-bus-back.jpg.jpe

In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM News Features

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more

Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM News Features

abele.jpg.jpe

Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more

May 2, 2013 6:04 PM Daily Dose

This week, I wroteabout next Wednesday’s Assembly committee meeting in Madison on state Rep. JoeSanfelippo’s bill to radically weaken the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisorsand grant the Milwaukee County executive new power over .. more

Apr 3, 2013 7:41 PM Daily Dose

property-taxes.jpg.jpe

After all of the hearings, amendments and rancor between Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the 18-member Board of Supervisors, a unified board put its stamp of approval on a 2013 county budget that more

Nov 20, 2012 10:29 PM News Features

blogimage9226.jpe

The lo-fi murmurs ofmany of these “lost” recordings by Jamaican singer Kiddus I, recorded circa1980, only enhance their appeal. Aside from a couple of earnest efforts to ridethe fading disco wave, the tracks on this two-disc set are root,CD... more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9157.jpe

But wait—there’s more. When you send in receiptstotaling at least $100 in pur Shepherd Express ,None more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES