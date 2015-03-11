Brendan Fischer
Isn’t It Time for Judge Randa to Step Down?
In a big victory for victims of clergy sex abuse, on Monday U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Randa once again got slapped down by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Not only did the appeals court find, contrary to Randa’s or... more
Mar 11, 2015 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
The Curious Case of Rudolph Randa
Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more
Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM Brendan Fischer News Features 19 Comments
Is It Plagiarism? Or Is It Working?
The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more
Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Scott Walker Flip-Flops on Campaign Money Transparency
How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more
Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more
Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM Brendan Fischer News Features 3 Comments
The National Media Take Another Look at Scott Walker
Jun 19, 2014 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on John Doe Ruling
Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more
May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more
Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is John Doe 2 Dead or Alive?
Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more
Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
ALEC Struggles in the Spotlight
The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more
Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Exclusive: Koch Brothers’ Dark Money Flowed into Wisconsin Recall Fight
In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more
Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
