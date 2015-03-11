RSS

Brendan Fischer

In a big victory for victims of clergy sex abuse, on Monday U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Randa once again got slapped down by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Not only did the appeals court find, contrary to Randa’s or... more

Mar 11, 2015 11:10 AM Expresso 11 Comments

Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more

Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM News Features 19 Comments

The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more

Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more

Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Expresso 7 Comments

The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more

Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM News Features 3 Comments

Jun 19, 2014 4:38 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more

May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Expresso

In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more

Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more

Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM News Features

The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more

Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM News Features

In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more

Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Expresso 1 Comments

