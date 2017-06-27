Brendan Gleeson
Reviews of recent DVD and Blu-ray releases, including “Hee Haw: Pfft! You Was Gone!," Paul Simon, The Concert in Hyde Park and Alone in Berlin. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Ben Affleck Tries to ‘Live By Night’
Ben Affleck’s Live By Night won’t be mistaken for the new Godfather. Maybe it will prompt some viewers to reach for the source novel by Dennis Lehane. more
Jan 10, 2017 3:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Suffragette
Suffragette dramatizes London women’s struggle for the right to vote and the most ungentlemanly behavior of the police trying to stop them. Carey Mulligan deserves Oscar consideration for her sad-eyed portrayal of persistence against forces... more
Nov 17, 2015 9:21 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Calvary
Seated on his side of the claustrophobic confessional booth, Father James (Brendan Gleeson) is ready for the usual bad news—the transgressions of his rural Irish parishioners. But his empathetic face registers concern and consternation at ... more
Aug 18, 2014 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Aug. 14
Aug 14, 2014 5:37 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips