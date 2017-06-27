RSS

Reviews of recent DVD and Blu-ray releases, including “Hee Haw: Pfft! You Was Gone!," Paul Simon, The Concert in Hyde Park and Alone in Berlin. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:11 PM Home Movies

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night won’t be mistaken for the new Godfather. Maybe it will prompt some viewers to reach for the source novel by Dennis Lehane. more

Jan 10, 2017 3:34 PM Film Reviews

Suffragette dramatizes London women’s struggle for the right to vote and the most ungentlemanly behavior of the police trying to stop them. Carey Mulligan deserves Oscar consideration for her sad-eyed portrayal of persistence against forces... more

Nov 17, 2015 9:21 PM Film Reviews

Seated on his side of the claustrophobic confessional booth, Father James (Brendan Gleeson) is ready for the usual bad news—the transgressions of his rural Irish parishioners. But his empathetic face registers concern and consternation at ... more

Aug 18, 2014 1:04 AM Film Reviews

As revealed in the often-witty screenplay by writer John Michael McDonagh, Father James (Brendan Gleeson) is no ordinary Roman Catholic priest. A widower with a grown daughter, James is an empathetic, tolerant, enigmatic man threatened by a... more

Aug 14, 2014 5:37 PM Film Clips

