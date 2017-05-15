Brenner Brewing Company
No Edits, No Movies
With the Travel Channel andOprah Winfrey on his resume, along with a roster of films that include Courageous and War Room , Steve Hullfish is among the most prolific film andtelevision editors since the mid-1980s. He is also.. more
May 15, 2017 7:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Saving Our Democracy: May 11-17, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express promotes activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that see... more
May 9, 2017 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy 2 Comments
Present Music Dazzles at Pitch Project Concert
Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Walker’s Point
Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more
Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM Susan Harpt Grimes City Guide 1 Comments
Where They Drink
This year’s “Where They Drink” finds Kevin Hardman, executive director of Bublr Bikes, at Walters’ on North; Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante, at Brenner Brewing Company; and Miss Cupcake Founder... more
Mar 11, 2015 12:14 AM Selena Milewski, John Schneider Spring Drink Guide
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more
Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: August 7-13
Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more
Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Three to See in Luckystar’s ‘Modern Landscape’
Because Homo sapiens have left their imprint everywhere, ’tis a slippery slope, this thing we call the American “landscape.” Where mountains and plains once reigned, now loom towns and cities, some crumbling and some not. It’s safe more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts