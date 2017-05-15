RSS

Brenner Brewing Company

artofthecut.jpg.jpe

With the Travel Channel andOprah Winfrey on his resume, along with a roster of films that include Courageous and War Room , Steve Hullfish is among the most prolific film andtelevision editors since the mid-1980s. He is also.. more

May 15, 2017 7:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

this-land.jpg.jpe

Every week, the Shepherd Express promotes activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that see... more

May 9, 2017 3:06 PM Saving Our Democracy 2 Comments

presentmusic.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Classical Music

cityguide_teamnerdletterpress.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

drink3.jpg.jpe

This year’s “Where They Drink” finds Kevin Hardman, executive director of Bublr Bikes, at Walters’ on North; Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante, at Brenner Brewing Company; and Miss Cupcake Founder... more

Mar 11, 2015 12:14 AM , Spring Drink Guide

Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more

Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM Around MKE

boris.jpg.jpe

Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more

Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage13645.jpe

Because Homo sapiens have left their imprint everywhere, ’tis a slippery slope, this thing we call the American “landscape.” Where mountains and plains once reigned, now loom towns and cities, some crumbling and some not. It’s safe more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES