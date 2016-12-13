RSS

In the solo exhibition by Skully Gustafson titled “Plastic Alchemy,” a lot of bright, exuberant energy propels each of the 20 or so paintings, which are fairly large and wrap around the white walls of The Pitch Project Lounge. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:04 PM Visual Arts

Big Bay Brewing Hop Around English base malts combined with Munich caramel and chocolate specialty malts team up with Wisconsin-grown Columbus, Cascade and Centennial hops providing a delicio,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more

Sep 24, 2015 12:03 PM Fall Drinks Guide

Packers season is off to a great start, and nothing isbetter than getting together with some buddies and heading to a great bar tocheer them on. Here's a short list (by no means comprehensive) of some of myfavorite spots to catch a Packers game.. more

Sep 16, 2015 9:27 PM Brew City Booze

Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more

Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Around MKE

Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more

Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Eat/Drink

Many breweries have a flagship—a beer that they’re known for; a beer they can hangtheir hat on; a beer that pays the bills. For New Glarus, Spotted Cow is bothits flagship and its cash cow. Many other breweries hoist the paleale colors: Ale Asy.. more

Mar 16, 2015 4:31 PM Eat/Drink

Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more

Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Around MKE

Saturday, Sept. 4, is the 46th anniversary of the day The Beatles performed their one and only show for Milwaukee. The Fab Four made it to our city because of Nick Topping, a local activist and promoter, who brought them here during their 2... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park—not to mention the more

Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For decades, academics and marketing professionals have thoroughly analyzed the baby boomer generation. Next week a sketch comedy show takes its turn with the boomers in a series of humorous vignettes staged in an intimate studio theater, a... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Let the David Cook comparisons commence! Long the face of grunge-rock existential despair, one-time Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has turned to warmer, lovelorn ballads on his “American Idol”-ish debut album, Wanderlust . more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

