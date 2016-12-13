Brenner Brewing
The Pleasures of Skully Gustafson’s ‘Plastic Alchemy’
In the solo exhibition by Skully Gustafson titled “Plastic Alchemy,” a lot of bright, exuberant energy propels each of the 20 or so paintings, which are fairly large and wrap around the white walls of The Pitch Project Lounge. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:04 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
It's Time for Oktoberfest!
Big Bay Brewing Hop Around English base malts combined with Munich caramel and chocolate specialty malts team up with Wisconsin-grown Columbus, Cascade and Centennial hops providing a delicio,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more
Sep 24, 2015 12:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Fall Drinks Guide
Game On! Top Milwaukee Bars to Watch Packers Games
Packers season is off to a great start, and nothing isbetter than getting together with some buddies and heading to a great bar tocheer them on. Here's a short list (by no means comprehensive) of some of myfavorite spots to catch a Packers game.. more
Sep 16, 2015 9:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
'Blood, Sweat and Beer'
Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more
Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
This Week's Featured Beer: New Glarus Totally Naked
Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more
Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week's Featured Beer: Brenner Bacon Bomb Rauchbier
Many breweries have a flagship—a beer that they’re known for; a beer they can hangtheir hat on; a beer that pays the bills. For New Glarus, Spotted Cow is bothits flagship and its cash cow. Many other breweries hoist the paleale colors: Ale Asy.. more
Mar 16, 2015 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Bacon, Beer, and Valentine's Day
Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more
Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Topping Brought The Beatles
Saturday, Sept. 4, is the 46th anniversary of the day The Beatles performed their one and only show for Milwaukee. The Fab Four made it to our city because of Nick Topping, a local activist and promoter, who brought them here during their 2... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 3 Comments
Bastille Days
Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park—not to mention the more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Baby Boomers Get Their Due
For decades, academics and marketing professionals have thoroughly analyzed the baby boomer generation. Next week a sketch comedy show takes its turn with the boomers in a series of humorous vignettes staged in an intimate studio theater, a... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
Gavin Rossdale
Let the David Cook comparisons commence! Long the face of grunge-rock existential despair, one-time Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has turned to warmer, lovelorn ballads on his “American Idol”-ish debut album, Wanderlust . more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee