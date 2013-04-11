RSS
Brent Gohde
Every Day is Milwaukee Day, but April 14 is When We Celebrate Milwaukee Day
Several years ago a group of friends were discussing the date April 14 when one of them commented that the date (4/14) is the same as Milwaukee’s area code (414). From that casual observation, an,A&E Feature more
Apr 11, 2013 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Milwaukee Day Celebrates Milwaukee's Milwaukeeness
As holiday origin stories go, Milwaukee Day's beginning is hardly the pilgrims feasting with the American Indians... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Physics and Performance Art at Turner Hall Ballroom
Alverno Presents, a dedicated importer of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the globe, is breaking ground itself with a commissioned performance by Milwaukee artists. Whatever transpires in the Turner Hall Ballroom on Feb. ... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!