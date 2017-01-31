Brent Hazelton
The Legendary Al McGuire Comes Alive at Stackner Cabaret
Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Liberace was Mr. Showmanship!
“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Of Glitz, Glissandi and Toto, too...
This season audiences have lots of gay-relevant theater to choose from in Milwaukee. more
Nov 4, 2014 4:43 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘Liberace!’ Returns to the Stackner Cabaret
When Milwaukee lists favorite sons, she rarely mentions Liberace. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:35 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
A Soldier and His Slaves
Set in the South in the days after the Civil War, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s The Whipping Man concerns a wounded Jewish Confederate soldier returning to his family estate. Two of the former slaves who had worked on the estate return ... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:44 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater