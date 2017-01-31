RSS

Brent Hazelton

Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

Photo by Michael Brosilow

“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Theater

This season audiences have lots of gay-relevant theater to choose from in Milwaukee. more

Nov 4, 2014 4:43 PM Hear Me Out

When Milwaukee lists favorite sons, she rarely mentions Liberace. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:35 PM A&E Feature

Set in the South in the days after the Civil War, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s The Whipping Man concerns a wounded Jewish Confederate soldier returning to his family estate. Two of the former slaves who had worked on the estate return ... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:44 AM Theater

