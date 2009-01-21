Bret Ratner
Music Over Coffee
Milwaukee-areanative Joe Holland is one busy in,Off the Cuff more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Bret Ratner Off the Cuff
Guns on Campus
On Feb. 14, 2008, six people were killed at Northern Illinois University-includi Shepherd. ,Cover Story more
Aug 25, 2008 12:00 AM Bret Ratner Around MKE 1 Comments
Bradford Beach Makes a Comeback
In 2004, Bradford Beach was widely considered the dirtiest beach in Milwaukee. Its E. coli bacteria count reached unsafe levels for 61% of that year’s swimmingseason, and while there were some encouraging signs, the overalloutlook was not good.... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Bret Ratner News Features
Think You Know John McCain?
Last week, on The Today Show, JohnMcCain was asked: Assuming the surge is working, do you have a betterestimate of when our troops can come home? The presumptive Republicanpresidential nominee responded, “No, but that’s not too important.What... more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Bret Ratner News Features
Think You Know John McCain?
Back in 2000, when John McCainfirst ran for president, he was considered a maverick. Back then, helabeled televangelists Pat Robertson and the late Jerry Falwell “agentsof intolerance,” was working on campaign finance reform with Democrat... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Bret Ratner News Features