RSS

Brett Newski

violent femmes.jpg.jpg.jpe

The Violent Femmes have always saved some of their best concerts for their home state. Last time the trio launched a tour of small Wisconsin theaters, they got a live album out of it, 1999's Viva Wisconsin . Now, 19 years after that tour, they've .. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:57 PM On Music

zuluzuluubysarahwhite.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Psych Fest is back for three days, while the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery kicks off the summer street party season a little early. more

May 9, 2017 2:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_brettnewski_.jpg.jpe

Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_brettnewski_(bykeziahsuskin).jpg.jpe

For his jovial latest EP, Brett Newski teamed with producer Victor DeLorenzo “to make some rock ’n’ roll songs.” more

Feb 16, 2016 3:43 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Brett Newski imposed strict limitations on himself while working on his latest album, American Folk Armageddon, which he recorded at Shane Hochstetler’s Howl Street more

May 21, 2014 1:24 AM Local Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Music Feature

blogimage13814.jpe

Sometimes a two-hour concert feels like being transported on a long, rich journey. Such was the case at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on Saturday evening in the vast expanses of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, and Act I of Wagner’s Die... more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES