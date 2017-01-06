RSS

Brett Ryback

Brett Ryback is a Muskego native, professional actor, writer and composer, raised in the Milwaukee theater scene. He is an award-winning creator of nine full-length musicals and travels around the country performing and developing new work. more

Jan 6, 2017 1:37 PM Off the Cuff

First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more

Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Theater

The staged reading of a new musical takes a rather impressive stage as Brett Ryback’s The Tavern Keeper’s Daughter. The new musical set during World War II makes its way to the stage of the Broadway  Theatre  Center’s Cabot Theatre. That’s right.. more

Feb 12, 2012 11:43 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep opens its main stage season strongly this week, with what could potentially be its best comedy production of 2009/2010, the Jeffery Hatcher play The Government Inspector. Nikolai Gogol conceived the story based on literary... more

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

