Brett Ryback
Inspired by Milwaukee
Brett Ryback is a Muskego native, professional actor, writer and composer, raised in the Milwaukee theater scene. He is an award-winning creator of nine full-length musicals and travels around the country performing and developing new work. more
Jan 6, 2017 1:37 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter Comes to First Stage
First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more
Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
A staged reading on the big stage: The Tavern Keeper's Daughter
The staged reading of a new musical takes a rather impressive stage as Brett Ryback’s The Tavern Keeper’s Daughter. The new musical set during World War II makes its way to the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. That’s right.. more
Feb 12, 2012 11:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Government Inspector
The Milwaukee Rep opens its main stage season strongly this week, with what could potentially be its best comedy production of 2009/2010, the Jeffery Hatcher play The Government Inspector. Nikolai Gogol conceived the story based on literary... more
