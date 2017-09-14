Brew City Booze
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more
Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Crazy New Foods at State Fair 2017
The State Fair itself recognizes that food is the big draw for a lot of people, and encourages the innovation with the annual Sporkies awards. Eight finalists have been chosen, and the winner will be determined by a group of judges during t... more
Jul 27, 2017 10:50 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars
Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more
Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
13 Must-try New Foods at Summerfest
Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more
Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Skip Brunch and Treat Mom to Dinner
Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more
May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Beer Fest Season Begins
It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more
Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
A Karl Ratzsch Post-mortem
When you're trying to bring a historic restaurant into the 21st century, there lies a real challenge: avoiding alienating your customer base while also not doing enough to appeal to a new one. In an effort to keep the business alive, you're... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
The Best Restaurants in West Allis, Part Two
Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more
Mar 30, 2017 1:46 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
New Foods and Renovations Come to Miller Park
Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more
Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 4 Comments
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Local Beers at Miller Park, Restaurant Renovations and More
There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more
Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Best Restaurants in West Allis
There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more
Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Milwaukee
If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more
Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
New Year, New Digs: Renovations Happening all Around Milwaukee's Food Scene
As we enter the new year, a number of Milwaukee restaurants are going through major renovations. more
Jan 23, 2017 4:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee's Top Five Brunches
The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more
Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
January Restaurant and Beer Fest News
Lacey Muszynski shares the latest Milwaukee restaurant and beer fest news. more
Jan 5, 2017 3:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
10 MKE Restaurants to Get Your Comfort Food Fix
Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more
Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments