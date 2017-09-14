RSS

Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more

Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Dining Out

deepfriedgrilledcheese.jpg.jpe

The State Fair itself recognizes that food is the big draw for a lot of people, and encourages the innovation with the annual Sporkies awards. Eight finalists have been chosen, and the winner will be determined by a group of judges during t... more

Jul 27, 2017 10:50 AM Brew City Booze

phoenixmain.jpg.jpe

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

summerfestfoodsmain.jpg.jpe

Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more

Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

theoutsidermain.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Brew City Booze

thirdcoastprovisions.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more

May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Brew City Booze

kohlerbeerfest.jpg.jpe

It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more

Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

karlratzsch.jpg.jpe

When you're trying to bring a historic restaurant into the 21st century, there lies a real challenge: avoiding alienating your customer base while also not doing enough to appeal to a new one. In an effort to keep the business alive, you're... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:39 PM Brew City Booze 7 Comments

kabobsmain.jpg.jpe

Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more

Mar 30, 2017 1:46 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

millerpark1.jpg.jpe

Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more

Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Brew City Booze 4 Comments

mosirishpub.jpg.jpe

Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more

Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

craftycowbcb.jpg.jpe

There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more

Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Brew City Booze

kegelsmainbcb.jpg.jpe

There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more

Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Brew City Booze 7 Comments

milwaukeechophousebcb.jpg.jpe

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more

Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Brew City Booze

millertimepubsuperbowl.jpg.jpe

If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more

Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Brew City Booze

easytygersmallplatesmain.jpg.jpe

Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

masonstreetgrillbcb.jpg.jpe

As we enter the new year, a number of Milwaukee restaurants are going through major renovations. more

Jan 23, 2017 4:20 PM Brew City Booze

engineco3brunch.jpg.jpe

The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more

Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

thecheelbcb.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares the latest Milwaukee restaurant and beer fest news. more

Jan 5, 2017 3:45 PM Brew City Booze

comfortfoodmain.jpg.jpe

Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more

Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

