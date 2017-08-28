Brew Crew Confidential
The Rise and Fall of 'Sportsvue,' the Milwaukee Brewers Superstation
After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more
Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Greatest Brewers Performances that Time Forgot
The future looks bright for the Brewers right now, thanks inlarge part to a number of breakout seasons from players who were not exactlyexpected to break out. For players like Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson and TravisShaw, the expectations wil.. more
Aug 21, 2017 5:42 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
What’s in a Nickname? What Brewers of Yesteryear Might Have Worn for Player’s Weekend
August 25, 26 and 27, is “Player’s Weekend" across Major League Baseball. The main attraction of Player’s Weekend will be the special uniforms worn by players, each of which will feature a nickname or other “statement" on the back ... more
Aug 14, 2017 3:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Jimmy Nelson Is Putting Together An All-Time Brewers Season
This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
The Prison and the Ball Park: Bud Selig’s Fight Against the Centerfield Penitentiary
Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more
Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The 1983 Brewers are Easily the Most Disappointing Team in Franchise History
No matter how the Brewers finish this year, it would not befair to classify 2017 as a genuinely disappointing season. Like 2014, when theBrewers were an out-of-nowhere contender that ran out of gas down the stretch,this year’s club has far.. more
Jul 24, 2017 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The 1976 Game-Winning Grand Slam that Wasn’t: When Billy Martin Shouted Down a Brewers’ Comeback Win
Don Money felt like he was going to hit one out. It was Saturday,April 10, 1976 and the Brewers trailed the Yankees 9-6. The Crew had jumped outto a 6-0 lead that afternoon, but Yankee rallies the seventh and ninth inningshad run up nine u.. more
Jul 17, 2017 3:18 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Stars Over Milwaukee! The Brewers Hit the Big Time with the 1975 MLB All-Star Game
It’s All-Star week for the Brewers and Major LeagueBaseball. The Miami Marlins will host this year’s game, the first time the gamehas ever been played in the state of Florida. The Marlins had to wait nearly aquarter century to host the game... more
Jul 10, 2017 3:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The 2017 Brewers First-Half Awards: The Top Players of a Surprising Season
The Brewers cruise into the All-Star break with a 50-41record and a five and half game lead on the second place Cubs. With thepossible exception of the Cubs themselves, on pace for one of the biggest letdownseasons in recent memory, the Brew.. more
Jul 10, 2017 2:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The 1996 Brewers Scored Runs (and Lost Games) at a Historic Clip
At the mid-way point in the 2017 season, the Brewers heldfirst place with a 42-39 record. This marks the fifth time they have been infirst place at the midway point of the season and, oddly enough, all five ofthose season have occurred since.. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Forty-Eight Years Ago, Milwaukee Got a Preview of its Home Team-to-Be
As the crowd of over 16,000 settled in for a night ofbaseball between two struggling teams on a warm June night in Milwaukee, a goodportion of the fans in attendance felt as though they were watching theirhometown team-to-be. It was 1969, th.. more
Jun 26, 2017 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Brewers Draft History Has Had Big Hits, Big Misses
This past week, the Brewers made their selections in the2017 MLB Draft. The Crew made some bold choices and some noted that they seemed to have a “boom or bust" attitude in their high-round picks. The ability to draft and develop star playe.. more
Jun 19, 2017 3:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Newcomers Coming Big for the Brewers: 2017’s Crop of First-time Brewers Could be a Historic One
The unlikely success of the Brewers this season has been inlarge part the result of big contributions from players new to Milwaukee. Whilethe impact of rookies like Lewis Brinson, Josh Hader and Brett Phillips willlikely determine if the C.. more
Jun 12, 2017 3:04 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Remembering the Worst Pitching Performance in Brewers History: Billy Travers’ Historic 1977 Dud
With Chase Anderson’s recent near no-hit gem against theDiamondbacks, I got to thinking about the greatest pitching performances inBrewers history. Using Bill James’ game score metric as a guide (a pitcherstarts with 50 points and makes addi.. more
Jun 5, 2017 3:19 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Rollie Fingers’ Forgettable Final Season and the End of an Era in Milwaukee
In the summer of 1984, Rollie Fingers was back to his oldself. After missing the 1982 playoffs and all of 1983 with a severe muscletear, his arm was healthy and he was one of the few bright spots on a dismalBrewers team. By late July, he s.. more
May 30, 2017 3:56 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
45 Games in, the Brewers are in First Place: It has Happened Before, but it’s Never Ended Well
Forty-five games into the 2017 season, the Milwaukee Brewersare alone in first place in the NL Central. This is the sixth time in franchisehistory that the team has held a part of first place at this arbitrary,almost-one-third-of-the-way p.. more
May 22, 2017 7:28 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
A Japanese Legend in Brewers Blue: The Almost-Historic Spring of Yutaka Enatsu
In September 1964, Masanori Murakami became the firstJapanese-born player to ever appear in the Major Leagues when he debuted as arelief pitcher with the San Francisco Giants. Although Murakami pitched well, hereturned to Japan after the 1.. more
May 15, 2017 4:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
'We Want Coop!' Brewers Legend Cecil Cooper Ended His Brewers Career on the Bench
It was an unremarkable July afternoon game between a pair ofmiddling teams, the last AL game before the All-Star break. The Brewers,visiting the Oakland Coliseum, were sitting just under .500 – an unthinkableplace just a few months earlier when.. more
May 9, 2017 2:16 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Eric Thames’s April Ranks Among the Greatest Single Month Performances in Brewers History
One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more
May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Dickie Thon Mania: Eric Thames isn’t the First Brewer to Start his Milwaukee Career with a Bang
The sudden emergence of Brewers first baseman Eric Thameshas drawn many comparisons to the rise of former Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder,who similarly found his stroke overseas after an undistinguished beginning tohis Major League .. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:54 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential