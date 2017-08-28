RSS

Brew Crew Confidential

After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more

Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The future looks bright for the Brewers right now, thanks inlarge part to a number of breakout seasons from players who were not exactlyexpected to break out. For players like Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson and TravisShaw, the expectations wil.. more

Aug 21, 2017 5:42 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

August 25, 26 and 27, is “Player’s Weekend" across Major League Baseball. The main attraction of Player’s Weekend will be the special uniforms worn by players, each of which will feature a nickname or other “statement" on the back ... more

Aug 14, 2017 3:40 PM Brew Crew Confidential

This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more

Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

No matter how the Brewers finish this year, it would not befair to classify 2017 as a genuinely disappointing season. Like 2014, when theBrewers were an out-of-nowhere contender that ran out of gas down the stretch,this year’s club has far.. more

Jul 24, 2017 2:48 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Don Money felt like he was going to hit one out. It was Saturday,April 10, 1976 and the Brewers trailed the Yankees 9-6. The Crew had jumped outto a 6-0 lead that afternoon, but Yankee rallies the seventh and ninth inningshad run up nine u.. more

Jul 17, 2017 3:18 PM Brew Crew Confidential

It’s All-Star week for the Brewers and Major LeagueBaseball. The Miami Marlins will host this year’s game, the first time the gamehas ever been played in the state of Florida. The Marlins had to wait nearly aquarter century to host the game... more

Jul 10, 2017 3:05 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Brewers cruise into the All-Star break with a 50-41record and a five and half game lead on the second place Cubs. With thepossible exception of the Cubs themselves, on pace for one of the biggest letdownseasons in recent memory, the Brew.. more

Jul 10, 2017 2:52 PM Brew Crew Confidential

At the mid-way point in the 2017 season, the Brewers heldfirst place with a 42-39 record. This marks the fifth time they have been infirst place at the midway point of the season and, oddly enough, all five ofthose season have occurred since.. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential

As the crowd of over 16,000 settled in for a night ofbaseball between two struggling teams on a warm June night in Milwaukee, a goodportion of the fans in attendance felt as though they were watching theirhometown team-to-be. It was 1969, th.. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:40 PM Brew Crew Confidential

This past week, the Brewers made their selections in the2017 MLB Draft. The Crew made some bold choices and some noted that they seemed to have a “boom or bust" attitude in their high-round picks. The ability to draft and develop star playe.. more

Jun 19, 2017 3:07 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The unlikely success of the Brewers this season has been inlarge part the result of big contributions from players new to Milwaukee. Whilethe impact of rookies like Lewis Brinson, Josh Hader and Brett Phillips willlikely determine if the C.. more

Jun 12, 2017 3:04 PM Brew Crew Confidential

With Chase Anderson’s recent near no-hit gem against theDiamondbacks, I got to thinking about the greatest pitching performances inBrewers history. Using Bill James’ game score metric as a guide (a pitcherstarts with 50 points and makes addi.. more

Jun 5, 2017 3:19 PM Brew Crew Confidential

In the summer of 1984, Rollie Fingers was back to his oldself. After missing the 1982 playoffs and all of 1983 with a severe muscletear, his arm was healthy and he was one of the few bright spots on a dismalBrewers team. By late July, he s.. more

May 30, 2017 3:56 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

Forty-five games into the 2017 season, the Milwaukee Brewersare alone in first place in the NL Central. This is the sixth time in franchisehistory that the team has held a part of first place at this arbitrary,almost-one-third-of-the-way p.. more

May 22, 2017 7:28 PM Brew Crew Confidential

In September 1964, Masanori Murakami became the firstJapanese-born player to ever appear in the Major Leagues when he debuted as arelief pitcher with the San Francisco Giants. Although Murakami pitched well, hereturned to Japan after the 1.. more

May 15, 2017 4:10 PM Brew Crew Confidential

It was an unremarkable July afternoon game between a pair ofmiddling teams, the last AL game before the All-Star break. The Brewers,visiting the Oakland Coliseum, were sitting just under .500 – an unthinkableplace just a few months earlier when.. more

May 9, 2017 2:16 PM Brew Crew Confidential

One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more

May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The sudden emergence of Brewers first baseman Eric Thameshas drawn many comparisons to the rise of former Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder,who similarly found his stroke overseas after an undistinguished beginning tohis Major League .. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:54 PM Brew Crew Confidential

