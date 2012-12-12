Brewer's Hill

RSS
Camelot or Spamalot?
Put “The” in front of “Milwaukee Art Scene” and it takes on a new glow, but what (and where) is this golden place?In the 1980s, was it in Walker’s Point, along with Art Muscle magazine and the new Walker’s Point more
Dec 12, 2012 3:20 PM Judith Ann Moriarty A&E Feature
Roots Cellar: A Locally Sourced Delight
Roots opened seven years ago in the Brewers Hill neighborhood, on a site that offers a spectacular view overlooking the city of Milwaukee. Under the guidance of chef/owner John Raymond, Roots became a pioneer in the use of locally sourced o... more
Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
