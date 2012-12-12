RSS

Brewer's Hill

ae.jpg.jpe

Put “The” in front of “Milwaukee Art Scene” and it takes on a new glow, but what (and where) is this golden place?In the 1980s, was it in Walker’s Point, along with Art Muscle magazine and the new Walker’s Point more

Dec 12, 2012 3:20 PM A&E Feature

blogimage15234.jpe

Roots opened seven years ago in the Brewers Hill neighborhood, on a site that offers a spectacular view overlooking the city of Milwaukee. Under the guidance of chef/owner John Raymond, Roots became a pioneer in the use of locally sourced o... more

Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES