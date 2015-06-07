Brewers Vs. Cincinnati Reds
Sondheim on Sondheim with Broccoli
At first glance, Sondheim on Sondheim sounds like little more than another Stephen Sondheim musical revue. A dozen of his songs get pasted together into a program free enough to serve as a home for all of them. What Sondheim on Sondheim do.. more
Jun 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PressureCast Seventy-Nine and Eighty: Why We Love 'Splatoon'
Splatoon is great, Twitch bans Adult Only games and the Oculus Rift cost $1,500.AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. Listen to the latest PressureCa.. more
Jun 1, 2015 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Local Music Wrap-Up: Tonye Dabipi, ¡OYE!, WAMIs, Rock La Flow
Milwaukee rapper Tonye Dabipi didn't waste much time following up his 2010 debut album The Illmenship Memoirs. His new The Intrepid EP arrives just two months after that record, and like its predecessor, it splits the difference between hard-hitti.. more
Dec 13, 2010 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds
Coming off a four-game winning streak and a swept series against the Washington Nationals, the Milwaukee Brewers have some momentum entering a fresh series against the Cincinnati Reds, which begins tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds
Fresh from their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,None more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee