RSS
Brewers Vs. Colorado Rockies
Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon with a 6:10 p.m. game. All fans will receive a Jonathan Lucroy bobblehead. more
Apr 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies this evening with a 6:10 p.m. game. more
Apr 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. Shaun Marcum is scheduled to start. more
Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!