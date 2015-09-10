RSS

Brewers Vs. Pirates

September 9th, 2015 marks the 20th anniversary of the PlayStation’s North American Launch. You’re getting older every day. The march towards death continues. But not for the PlayStation. No, the PlayStation is just as young as the day it was born... more

Sep 10, 2015 6:24 PM Video Games are Dumb

Reggie Bonds

New York hip-hop lost one of its visionaries this winter when A$AP Yams, the organizational force behind the A$AP Mob collective, died of a drug overdose at age 26. Inspired by his recent trip to New York and a conversation he had with Yams years .. more

Sep 8, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

KACM Theatrical Productions

KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more

Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Sponsored Content

Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee pride is at an all-time high. This week's Milwaukee Day celebration certainly hit that home, but does it sometimes seem like all the cheerleading surrounding the city seems a little... generic? This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly .. more

Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Sep 19, 2014 9:00 AM On Music

If you're looking for some MLB postseason entertainment we'd all like it to come from the Brewers. But if not, Bryan Cranston has stepped up to the plate. As we gear up for October, watch Bryan Cranston put on a one-man postseason show. more

Sep 16, 2014 7:42 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Brewers complete a 13-game stretch of only playing the Cubs and the Pirates this afternoon when they wrap up their home stand against the Pittsburgh. more

Sep 2, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue a bizarre 13-game stretch where they only play the Cubs and the Pirates tonight as they play another home game against Pittsburgh. Marco Estrada is scheduled to make the start. more

Sep 1, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue a bizarre 17-game stretch where they only play the Cubs and the Pirates tonight by beginning a home series against Pittsburgh. Mark Rogers is scheduled to make the start. more

Aug 31, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shaun Marcum makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight as the team continues its series against the Pittsburgh Pirates... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In his first major league start, Michael Fiers was absolutely dominant against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Milwaukee Brewers will see if he can... more

Jun 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shaun Marcum makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight as the team continues its series against the Pittsburgh Pirates... more

Jun 2, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Although their recent road trip saw the Brewers succumb to <i>even more</i> injuries, the team showed real signs of life in its series against the mighty... more

Jun 1, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Several years ago, I ran into Will Durst at Linneman’s in Riverwest. “Will Durst, right? Clawed yourself to the middle and all of that?” He nodded, smiled and said hello. It couldn’t’ve seemed more casual a meeting for someone who had been on na.. more

Jan 8, 2012 5:15 AM Theater

Regular season baseball comes to an end for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates one last time before heading into... more

Sep 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Where did the time go? The Milwaukee Brewers complete their regular season with one final three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates which concludes... more

Sep 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Where did the time go? The Milwaukee Brewers complete their regular season with one final three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates which begins... more

Sep 26, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Coming off of a nearly historic hitless streak, hometown hero and longtime Brewer Craig Counsell is honored today with his very own bobblehead as his team finishes its series against the Pittsburgh Pirates... more

Aug 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this evening. Note the earlier start time for this game: It was moved up so that it could be broadcast nationally on Fox... more

Aug 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

