Brewers Vs. Pirates
PlayStation: The Unlikely Creation of a Revolution
September 9th, 2015 marks the 20th anniversary of the PlayStation’s North American Launch. You’re getting older every day. The march towards death continues. But not for the PlayStation. No, the PlayStation is just as young as the day it was born... more
Sep 10, 2015 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Reggie Bonds Does One for A$AP Yams
New York hip-hop lost one of its visionaries this winter when A$AP Yams, the organizational force behind the A$AP Mob collective, died of a drug overdose at age 26. Inspired by his recent trip to New York and a conversation he had with Yams years .. more
Sep 8, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
KACM Presents The Midwestern Premiere of 'The Lizard King'
KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more
Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Phox, Field Report and GGOOLLDD Earn Top Honors at the WAMI Awards
Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Shifting Nature of Milwaukee Pride
Milwaukee pride is at an all-time high. This week's Milwaukee Day celebration certainly hit that home, but does it sometimes seem like all the cheerleading surrounding the city seems a little... generic? This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly .. more
Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Upkeeping Miller Park, Paying for a Bucks Arena
Sep 19, 2014 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bryan Cranston Puts on a One-Man Postseason Baseball Show
If you're looking for some MLB postseason entertainment we'd all like it to come from the Brewers. But if not, Bryan Cranston has stepped up to the plate. As we gear up for October, watch Bryan Cranston put on a one-man postseason show. more
Sep 16, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers complete a 13-game stretch of only playing the Cubs and the Pirates this afternoon when they wrap up their home stand against the Pittsburgh. more
Sep 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers continue a bizarre 13-game stretch where they only play the Cubs and the Pirates tonight as they play another home game against Pittsburgh. Marco Estrada is scheduled to make the start. more
Sep 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers continue a bizarre 17-game stretch where they only play the Cubs and the Pirates tonight by beginning a home series against Pittsburgh. Mark Rogers is scheduled to make the start. more
Aug 31, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
Shaun Marcum makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight as the team continues its series against the Pittsburgh Pirates... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
In his first major league start, Michael Fiers was absolutely dominant against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Milwaukee Brewers will see if he can... more
Jun 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
Shaun Marcum makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight as the team continues its series against the Pittsburgh Pirates... more
Jun 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
Although their recent road trip saw the Brewers succumb to <i>even more</i> injuries, the team showed real signs of life in its series against the mighty... more
Jun 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Will Durst In Milwaukee
Several years ago, I ran into Will Durst at Linneman’s in Riverwest. “Will Durst, right? Clawed yourself to the middle and all of that?” He nodded, smiled and said hello. It couldn’t’ve seemed more casual a meeting for someone who had been on na.. more
Jan 8, 2012 5:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Pirates
Regular season baseball comes to an end for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates one last time before heading into... more
Sep 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
Where did the time go? The Milwaukee Brewers complete their regular season with one final three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates which concludes... more
Sep 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
Where did the time go? The Milwaukee Brewers complete their regular season with one final three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates which begins... more
Sep 26, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
Coming off of a nearly historic hitless streak, hometown hero and longtime Brewer Craig Counsell is honored today with his very own bobblehead as his team finishes its series against the Pittsburgh Pirates... more
Aug 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this evening. Note the earlier start time for this game: It was moved up so that it could be broadcast nationally on Fox... more
Aug 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee