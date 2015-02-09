Brewers Vs. Texas Rangers
Cream City Theater Presents WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
On my birthday back in 2009, I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see a production of Edward Albee’s classic drama Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Six years to the day I saw that production, Cream City Theater LLC is opening its staging of the class.. more
Feb 9, 2015 3:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Imagine Dragons Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center
When Milwaukee last saw Imagine Dragons, the city was simply thankful that more people weren't hurt. The Las Vegas alternative band's single "Radioactive" had recently become a massive radio hit when the group played a hyper-crowded show at Summer.. more
Feb 5, 2015 11:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brewers vs. Texas Rangers
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Texas Rangers tonight with a 6:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
