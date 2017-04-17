Brewers
Talking Cubs with Baseball Prospectus’ Harry Pavlidis
To preview this week's games we've enlisted the help of Chicagoan, Cubs fan and Baseball Prospectus Director of Technology Harry Pavlidis.
The Time the Free-Spending Brewers Drafted Nolan Ryan: The Brewers and the Free Agent Reentry Draft
The Free Agent Reentry Draft is a mostly-forgotten relic from the earliest days of freedom for Major League baseball players. Between 1976 and 1980, an early-November "draft" of free agent players determined which clubs could negotiation with w..
Encouraging Opening Week for the Back of the Starting Rotation
While it's still too early in the season to separate the signal from the noise, I think one fact from the Brewers' first week is particularly encouraging: The pitchers at the back of the starting
Bernie’s Back! The 1993 Comeback of Bernie and his Chalet
As the Brewers entered the dog days of summer in 1992, teamofficials noticed that the outfield bleachers at County Stadium – indeed the tallaspects of the steel and concrete battleship of a ballpark – were looking a tadbland. The stadium was ne..
Paul Molitor Goes Home: The Brewers Miss Out on the Ignitor, Part II
Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I'd like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th..
The 2017 Brewers All-Time Bobblehead Lineup
A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen..
The Messy Divorce of the Brewers and Paul Molitor
When the Brewers finished the 1992 season just short theplayoffs, designated hitter Paul Molitor had just completed the finest two-yearstretch of this storied career. He batted over .320 both seasons, made twoall-star teams, and was in perha..
Bud Selig, Hall of Famer? A Historical Look at his Chances
Earlier this year,Ireviewed the history of former Brewers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballotand speculated about who might be the next to be inducted. However, I neglectedto consider the possibility of any non-players getting the call. L..
Big Questions Loom as the Brewers Enter The Offseason
Is the Brewers' drastic tear-down finally over? And how long will it be before the team determines its next long-term catcher?
How Many of These Temporary Brewers Can You Name?
Many players best remembered for their time elsewhere have made cameo appearances with the Brewers.
Will This Weekend Be Ryan Braun's Final Bow at Miller Park?
How do you even begin to replace a player like Ryan Braun?
An Unfitting End: The Final Game of Henry Aaron’s Career
Henry Aaron in the dugout during his final game.Photo Courtesy Getty ImagesBob Uecker andHenry Aaron crowded into a vacated storage room in the bowels of County Stadium ,just as they had before each Brewers home game of the past two seasons. T..
Sometimes They Come Back
Rickie Weeks' low-key return to Miller Park placed him in the company of many prominent former Brewers who have returned in different uniforms.
Deadline Dealing: A Brief History of Brewers Deadline Trades, Part One
The tradingdeadline, as we known it today, is a relatively new phenomenon. Theproliferation of free agency, the wide gulf between large and small market teamspending, and the expanded playoff format have all heightened the stakes forteams..
Catching Up With Former Brewers Announcer Joe Block
Former Brewers announcer Joe Block talks about Pittsburgh, fatherhood, Andrew McCutchen and, of course, Bob Uecker.
Three 2016 Brewers Giveaways We'd Like To See
That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too.
Bernie Brewer: Mascot, Cheerleader… Spy?
Bernie Brewer's original County Stadium Chalet, where –according to one opposing manager – the mascot committed baseball espionage. With a 7-3 win onJuly 8, 1973, the Brewers completed a resounding doubleheader sweep of the TexasRangers and..
Can Chris Carter Crush 40 Home Runs This Season?
With the Brewers' season approaching its midpoint, we look at milestones that Chris Carter, Jonathan Villar and Jimmy Nelson could reach.
Pitcher Santos Saldivar Enters the Brewers System After a Great Statistical Experiment
The latest "young, controllable" pitcher to enter the Brewers system, Santos Saldivar was featured in the new baseball book "The Only Rule Is It Has To Work."
Six Things To Do This Memorial Day Weekend
If you're one of those people who doesn't have alongstanding tradition of family cookouts for Memorial Day—and I'm one ofthem—don't fret, there's plenty of things going on this weekend, from beerfestivals to baseball.Summer UntappedThe M..
