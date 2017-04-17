RSS

Brewers

wrigleyfield.jpg.jpe

To preview this week’s games we’ve enlisted the help of Chicagoan, Cubs fan and Baseball Prospectus Director of Technology Harry Pavlidis. more

Apr 17, 2017 12:14 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

ryan.jpg.jpe

The Free Agent Reentry Draft is a mostly-forgotten relic from the earliest days of freedom for Major League baseball players. Between 1976 and 1980, an early-November “draft" of free agent players determined which clubs could negotiation with w.. more

Apr 10, 2017 3:39 PM Brew Crew Confidential

immy-nelson-jeff-hanisch.jpg.jpe

While it’s still too early in the season to separate the signal from the noise, I think one fact from the Brewers’ first week is particularly encouraging: The pitchers at the back of the starting,Brewers On Deck Circle more

Apr 10, 2017 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

origbernie.jpg.jpe

As the Brewers entered the dog days of summer in 1992, teamofficials noticed that the outfield bleachers at County Stadium – indeed the tallaspects of the steel and concrete battleship of a ballpark – were looking a tadbland. The stadium was ne.. more

Dec 26, 2016 8:27 PM Brew Crew Confidential

argue.jpg.jpe

Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I’d like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th.. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:00 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

weeksa.jpg.jpe

A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more

Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Brew Crew Confidential

molitormain.jpg.jpe

When the Brewers finished the 1992 season just short theplayoffs, designated hitter Paul Molitor had just completed the finest two-yearstretch of this storied career. He batted over .320 both seasons, made twoall-star teams, and was in perha.. more

Nov 3, 2016 4:01 PM Brew Crew Confidential 6 Comments

selig.jpg.jpe

Earlier this year,Ireviewed the history of former Brewers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballotand speculated about who might be the next to be inducted. However, I neglectedto consider the possibility of any non-players getting the call. L.. more

Oct 14, 2016 2:45 PM Brew Crew Confidential

miller_park.jpg.jpe

"Miller Park" by User Grassferry49 on Wikicommons.

Is the Brewers' drastic tear-down finally over? And how long will it be before the team determines its next long-term catcher? more

Oct 10, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

torrealba.jpg.jpe

Many players best remembered for their time elsewhere have made cameo appearances with the Brewers. more

Sep 26, 2016 11:45 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

ryan braun new use.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

How do you even begin to replace a player like Ryan Braun? more

Sep 19, 2016 12:06 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

hankaaron.jpg.jpe

Henry Aaron in the dugout during his final game.Photo Courtesy Getty ImagesBob Uecker andHenry Aaron crowded into a vacated storage room in the bowels of County Stadium ,just as they had before each Brewers home game of the past two seasons. T.. more

Sep 6, 2016 2:19 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

rickie weeks.jpg.jpe

Rickie Weeks' low-key return to Miller Park placed him in the company of many prominent former Brewers who have returned in different uniforms. more

Aug 1, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

sexsonburnitz.jpg.jpe

The tradingdeadline, as we known it today, is a relatively new phenomenon. Theproliferation of free agency, the wide gulf between large and small market teamspending, and the expanded playoff format have all heightened the stakes forteams.. more

Jul 25, 2016 4:43 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

joe_block.jpg.jpe

Joe Block

Former Brewers announcer Joe Block talks about Pittsburgh, fatherhood, Andrew McCutchen and, of course, Bob Uecker. more

Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

uecker.jpg.jpe

That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too. more

Jul 11, 2016 12:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

chalet.jpg.jpe

Bernie Brewer’s original County Stadium Chalet, where –according to one opposing manager – the mascot committed baseball espionage. With a 7-3 win onJuly 8, 1973, the Brewers completed a resounding doubleheader sweep of the TexasRangers and.. more

Jun 27, 2016 5:09 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

carterc16rs082.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

With the Brewers' season approaching its midpoint, we look at milestones that Chris Carter, Jonathan Villar and Jimmy Nelson could reach. more

Jun 27, 2016 11:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

stompers.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of the Sonoma Stompers

The latest "young, controllable" pitcher to enter the Brewers system, Santos Saldivar was featured in the new baseball book "The Only Rule Is It Has To Work." more

May 31, 2016 10:29 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

themicrobcb.jpg.jpe

If you're one of those people who doesn't have alongstanding tradition of family cookouts for Memorial Day—and I'm one ofthem—don't fret, there's plenty of things going on this weekend, from beerfestivals to baseball.Summer UntappedThe M.. more

May 26, 2016 2:11 PM Brew City Booze

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES