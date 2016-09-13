RSS

Brewery Tours

Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Fall Drinks Guide

Brenner Brewing Co.

BrennerBrewing Co., Walker’s Point burgeoning microbrewery, will host Barbara Ali’slaunch party for her new book TheMilwaukee Bucket List: 101 Real Milwaukee Adventures at 706 S. Fifth St. Friday,Nov. 7 from 7-9 p.m.Savor a delicious brew wh.. more

Nov 4, 2014 7:55 PM Around MKE

With aims of empowering young women, last year Milwaukeeans Valerie Lucks and Ashley Smith, along with a team of volunteers, organized the first-ever Girls Rock Milwaukee, a week-long music camp. Clearly it struck a chord: The camp doubled its enr.. more

Aug 7, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Z travel has been hosting tours for the last three years. Groups go round the world for outings and parties: breweries, concerts, derby days, sporting events and wine tastings. Owner and operator Zac Fowler leads the more

Jun 11, 2013 11:25 PM Off the Cuff

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

