The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the b.. more

Apr 5, 2017 5:34 PM Around MKE

MobCraft is the world's first completely crowdsourced brewery. That means they've found a way to crowdsource just about every aspect of the beer development process. The idea for MobCraft was ori,The Brewery Series: MobCraft more

Mar 10, 2017 11:00 AM The Brewery Series: MobCraft

Will Milwaukee eventually reclaim its title as Brew City? Here are some local breweries and brewpubs you can look forward to in 2017. more

Feb 8, 2017 2:12 PM Eat/Drink

Barley toBarrel, a Milwaukee-based craft brewery incubator, will begin acceptingapplications for its second class on Monday, July 25. The 10-week program willbegin at the end of August. The inauguralclass, which launched in spring 201.. more

Jul 22, 2016 8:07 PM Around MKE

A recent initiative introduced by a beer trade organization to push for nutritional information on beer labels could have far-reaching implications for local breweries. more

Jul 20, 2016 10:43 AM Eat/Drink

Beer has a long, illustrious history as the centerpiece ofmany parties and events, especially here in Milwaukee. With this in mind, the Milwaukee Public Museum will open its doors afterhours and add another chapter to that s.. more

Feb 3, 2016 3:27 PM Around MKE

In the Villageof Brookfield you find what you’d expect, farmer’s markets, village artsand crafts fairs and the classic Christmas tree lighting. Nestled in thatlittle village is the family owned BilobaBrewing Company. When v.. more

Jan 21, 2016 4:47 PM Eat/Drink

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's half hour of observations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the influx of good news the city has received this month. From the progress on the streetcar, to Gov. .. more

Jan 29, 2015 5:40 PM On Music

Brenner Brewing Co.

BrennerBrewing Co., Walker’s Point burgeoning microbrewery, will host Barbara Ali’slaunch party for her new book TheMilwaukee Bucket List: 101 Real Milwaukee Adventures at 706 S. Fifth St. Friday,Nov. 7 from 7-9 p.m.Savor a delicious brew wh.. more

Nov 4, 2014 7:55 PM Around MKE

While most local brewpubs are big productions, typically the product of veteran restaurateurs, multiple investors and towers of market research, Bay View’s new District 14 Brewery and Pub (2273 S. Howell Ave., next to Café Lulu) opts for a ... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:14 PM Dining Preview

Ray’s Growler Gallery at 8930 W. North Avenue is tipping itshat to Milwaukee’s love of beer by pairing up with five of Wisconsin’s topbreweries to bring Milwaukee a new exclusive line of proprietary, experimentalbeers. The first beer launched i.. more

Oct 9, 2014 6:07 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more

Jun 30, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

Preliminary results conducted by a UW-Milwaukee researcher show that “green infrastructure” has boosted property values in Milwaukee.According to researcher Kate Madison more

Apr 30, 2013 10:24 PM News Features

Bohemian Fun: The Milwaukee Ballet’s world premiere of Michael Pink’s La Bohème was celebrated with much frivolity at the fabulous Hamilton bar. After the ever-eloquent Pink described his upcoming oeuvre... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:55 PM Around MKE

The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Daily Dose

While walking around Milwaukee this summer, you are likely to see someone wearing a “PBR” logo or spot a poster for the annual Pabst street festival in Bay View. Or—most obviously—you'll see it while drinking a can, bottle or more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival ga.. more

Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM On Music

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In defiance of state laws prohibiting homosexuals from gathering in bars, in the 1950s nightclub entertainer Helen Branson opened a gay bar in Los Angeles, then wrote about the experience in a landmark 1957 memoir Gay Bar . That book more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

