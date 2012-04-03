RSS

Brewhaus Polka Kings

Happy Anniversary: The inimitable Rip Tenor (aka Art Kumbalek) was honored by the Uptowner Bar and Charm School for his 25 years of yeoman's duty at the Shepherd Express. Fans poured in to pay respects and hear the Brewhaus Polka Kings... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

The summer seems to have arrived. And I suddenly find myself without theatre for two straight weeks. It’s kind of a huge vacancy considering the high volume of shows that I’ve seen in April and May . . . those being some of the busiest months I’ve.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

I’m Art Kumbalek and manohman manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So liste Guys and Dolls: ,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 8 Comments

