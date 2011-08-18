RSS
Lupe Fiasco and Girl Talk to Headline UWM's PantherFest
Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival ga.. more
Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (Delafield Brewhaus)
Theintersection of I-94 and Highway 83 in Delafield is a maze of motels,big-box stores and strip malls. But if you head east on Hillside Drive,just south of the freeway, you’ll find a respite fr,Dining Out more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
