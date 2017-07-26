Brewing
Experimental Beers at District 14 Brewery in Bay View
We’ve got a great interview with Matt McCulloch – owner and brewmaster at District 14 (D14). We delve into Matt’s eclectic brewing style and his search for the next great beer that he’s never had, we gear up for a number of amazing events f... more
Jul 26, 2017 9:00 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
The Scoop on MobCraft's Mashing Process
There's an old saying in the brewing industry that beer is just liquid bread. In ancient Egypt, the brewery and the bakery were often in the same building. The amount of water added to the crushed grain would determine the end product they ... more
Jun 30, 2017 8:00 AM Cole Vandermause The Brewery Series: MobCraft
Spike Brewing and the Growing Phenomenon of Home Brewing
Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. It requirescourage, ingenuity, a tireless work ethic, and an unwavering belief andconfidence in one’s own abilities to succeed. The last and arguably mostimportant difference between a successful .. more
Sep 9, 2016 3:10 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Brewery Spotlight: Good City Brewing
The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more
May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Inside Look: BrewCity MKE
The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more
Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Cool Off This Summer With the Miller Brewery Tour
Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon? Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years. The tour lasts for .. more
Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Kohler Festival of Beer Kicks Off Its Fourth Year
For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian A&E Feature
Slamming With the Optimist
The Optimist Theatre will be hosting a sonnet . . . slam . . . to benefit Shakespeare In the Park on Monday May 7th at Transfer Pizzeria Café. The Sound And Fury Sonnet Slam starts at 8pm and run until . . . whenever.Tickets for the show are .. more
Mar 23, 2012 8:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Howl
Young Allen Ginsberg (played by James Franco) looks just a little nervous as he adjusts his plastic-framed glasses and steels himself to recite, for the first time, a remarkable poem called “Howl.” Shifting from that epochal 1955 reading to... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Portrait Miniatures Depict ‘Love and Loss’ at MAM
Miniature treasures inspire awe in the Koss Gallery of the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). The exhibit “Intimate Images of Love and Loss: Portrait Miniatures” displays tiny portraits painted with watercolors on ivory. Most of the items measure ... more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Jazz in the Park: Lubriphonic
The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brew City’s Second Generation
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
More Border Battle Pics
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jon Oliva’s Pain
Singer Jon Oliva cut his teeth in the long-running progressive heavy metal band Savatage, but that popular band was in many ways just a test run for his grand, prog-rock Christmas touring sensation, Trans-S,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
Bison Blonde Makes Its Debut
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Tapped By Mustardseed: Carte Blanche's Midsummer
It was my last show before a weekend with the APT . . . a local production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that Carte Blanche Studios. And., as usual, there wasn’t room in the print review to mention everything . . . here are a few impressions th.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater