Brewing

We’ve got a great interview with Matt McCulloch – owner and brewmaster at District 14 (D14). We delve into Matt’s eclectic brewing style and his search for the next great beer that he’s never had, we gear up for a number of amazing events f... more

Jul 26, 2017 9:00 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

There's an old saying in the brewing industry that beer is just liquid bread. In ancient Egypt, the brewery and the bakery were often in the same building. The amount of water added to the crushed grain would determine the end product they ... more

Jun 30, 2017 8:00 AM The Brewery Series: MobCraft

Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. It requirescourage, ingenuity, a tireless work ethic, and an unwavering belief andconfidence in one’s own abilities to succeed. The last and arguably mostimportant difference between a successful .. more

Sep 9, 2016 3:10 PM Around MKE

The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more

May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Eat/Drink

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more

Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon?  Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years.  The tour lasts for .. more

Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Sponsored Content

When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more

Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Dining Preview

For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

 The Optimist Theatre will be hosting a sonnet . . . slam . . . to benefit Shakespeare In the Park on Monday May 7th at Transfer Pizzeria Café. The Sound And Fury Sonnet Slam starts at 8pm and run until . . . whenever.Tickets for the show are .. more

Mar 23, 2012 8:17 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Young Allen Ginsberg (played by James Franco) looks just a little nervous as he adjusts his plastic-framed glasses and steels himself to recite, for the first time, a remarkable poem called “Howl.” Shifting from that epochal 1955 reading to... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Miniature treasures inspire awe in the Koss Gallery of the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). The exhibit “Intimate Images of Love and Loss: Portrait Miniatures” displays tiny portraits painted with watercolors on ivory. Most of the items measure ... more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  ,Cover Story more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Cutter about to score a runPeralta pitchingMore PeraltaBad pic quality, but good picture, so I'll post it anywayCorey Kemp, who DH'd, hitting a doubleKemp sliding into secondWe decided Marseco is like a mini-Craig CounsellCan't possibly explain ho.. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Singer Jon Oliva cut his teeth in the long-running progressive heavy metal band Savatage, but that popular band was in many ways just a test run for his grand, prog-rock Christmas touring sensation, Trans-S,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

Milwaukeehas give,Eat/Drink more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

  It was my last show before a weekend with the APT . . . a local production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that Carte Blanche Studios. And., as usual, there wasn’t room in the print review to mention everything . . . here are a few impressions th.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

