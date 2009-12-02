RSS

Brian Barney

12597161474b15be33efb98.jpg.jpe

Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4573.jpe

JJ Grey and Mofro, who headline an 8 p.m. bill at Shank Hall tonight, craft their chicken-friend, boogie-blues jams not so much with juke joints in mind, but rather outdoor festivals, where tye-dyed and sun,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 14 Comments

blogimage4573.jpe

It's a sad day in the Milwaukee music scene as well as in the Shepherd Express office. Brian Barney, a longtime local-music writer for the Shepherd and Maximum Ink and a staple of the local scene who played in many bands, including The Buggs and G.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

121980451348b4bd6138ce6.jpg.jpe

Hair metal is viewed in many ways: Reverence, distaste, obsession, incredulity and even hu 13 Ghosts, ,Local Music more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage3443.jpe

   Hair metal is viewed in many ways: Reverence, distaste, obsession, incredulit 13 Ghosts, ,Local Music more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

  Formany people, metal-influenced hard-rock belongs to the past. But Waukesha&rsquo Bang…You’re Dead ,Local Music more

May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES