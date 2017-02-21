RSS

Brian Bayer

cabmilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Theater

Back in 1978, SPI did a Dawn of the Dead board game. No kidding. I think it might have even been licensed directly through George Romero. I seem to remember hanging out in a comic book shop back in the early ’90s actually playing the thing. It’s.. more

Oct 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_postchristmasshow.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Comedy / Via Facebook

The day after the 25th there will be lots of people going to various malls to return various things. It’s the Friday after the single biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, so one could anticipate a lot of traffic out to the big malls in far cor.. more

Dec 14, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13168.jpe

A popular epithet among young people these days is “hater.” They really don’t like intolerance. More of us should start calling out hatred when we see it.That is especially true when one of our two major political parties has made a co more

Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

blogimage11029.jpe

More than 20 years since it changed the face of Broadway musicals, Rent proves that its powerful message can still be told with urgency, poignancy and joy. Even theater lovers who previously have seen Rent would be remiss to skip the produc... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES